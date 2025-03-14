Bulgarians More Concerned About Migration in Europe Than in Bulgaria

A recent survey conducted by the new sociological agency "Myara" has revealed that Bulgarians are generally more concerned about migration in Europe than within their own country. The survey, which was presented in the YouTube show "A Question of Measure" hosted by Parvan Simeonov, shows that nearly 600,000 adult Bulgarians consider migrants, even those fleeing war, to be a national security threat. However, the concerns seem to be greater about migration in Europe as a whole, rather than the situation in Bulgaria itself.

The survey found that while 36% of Bulgarians would accept migrants coming to work in Bulgaria to address labor shortages, a significant 50.4% are against this idea. The negative sentiment is most prominent among the older population, although younger people also lean toward disapproval. The term "migrants" was used in the survey to gauge basic public opinion, and a follow-up study is expected to further explore the issue.

Regarding the perception of migration as a threat, nearly half of Bulgarians, 48.7%, see migration as a danger to Europe, while 29.1% disagree. The perception of migration as a threat to Bulgaria is lower, with 40% of respondents agreeing that it poses a risk, but 35.1% disagreeing. On a personal level, 43% of Bulgarians feel that migration threatens their security, but 38.9% do not share this concern. The sense of threat is less pronounced within Bulgaria compared to Europe, possibly reflecting the country's efforts in managing migration.

Bulgarians are also critical of the European Union's approach to handling migrants from regions such as the Middle East and Africa. Only 21% of respondents approve of the EU's migration policy, while 44.9% disapprove. A notable portion of people, however, remain undecided on the matter.

The survey also highlighted a divide in attitudes toward migrants, with 62.3% of those viewing migration as a national security threat stating that it matters whether migrants are fleeing war or not. In contrast, 28.5% of respondents believe this distinction is irrelevant. This division mirrors a broader concern about migration in the country, with nearly 600,000 Bulgarians expressing strong opinions on the matter.

The survey was conducted between February 6 and 16, 2025, with a sample size of 803 adult Bulgarian citizens. The margin of error for the results is ±3.5%, meaning that 1% of the sample represents about 54,000 people.

