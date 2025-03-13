Early Estimates Suggest 'Greatness' Party Enters the Bulgarian Parliament

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Early Estimates Suggest 'Greatness' Party Enters the Bulgarian Parliament Ivelin Mihaylov - leader of "Greatness"

The "Greatness" political party appears to have crossed the 4% threshold for entering Bulgaria’s parliament, with early calculations suggesting they could secure 10 deputy seats. This conclusion is based on a final recalculation of the 2024 election results, which was released yesterday morning by the "Information Service" of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Constitutional Court.

However, the final confirmation remains pending, as the Constitutional Court is still deliberating over the legality of the parliamentary elections held on October 27, 2024. The court is expected to announce its decision today, and until then, it's unclear whether "Greatness" will officially claim its seats.

If the projections hold true, these 10 seats would come at the expense of other parliamentary groups. Unofficial information suggests that the distribution of seats could look something like this: GERB would lose three, while "Greatness" would gain two, and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), "There Are Such People" (TISP), DPS-New Beginning, and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) would each lose one seat.

At this stage, the results should be treated with caution, as they are based on early estimates and are not yet finalized.

Read more about "Greatness" here.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greatness, Bulgaria, parliament

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Constitutional Court Rules 16 MPs' Election Invalid, "Greatness" Party Gains Seat

The Bulgarian Constitutional Court has declared the election of 16 members of parliament invalid following a review of the election process

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 18:16

March 14 Forecast: Sunny with Rain in Northwest Bulgaria

On March 14, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with occasional cloud cover

Society » Environment | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:18

Eurogroup Encourages Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Ambitions

The Eurogroup has expressed its support for Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro, encouraging the country to continue working toward meeting the necessary criteria

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:40

Borissov: "Greatness" in Parliament Could Derail Bulgaria’s Eurozone Path

Boyko Borissov has warned that if the "Greatness" party enters parliament, it could jeopardize Bulgaria's chances of joining the eurozone

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:26

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Bulgaria to Host New AI Factory as Part of Europe’s Innovation Push

Europe is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure with the addition of six new AI factories aimed at boosting innovation and technological leadership

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Constitutional Court Rules 16 MPs' Election Invalid, "Greatness" Party Gains Seat

The Bulgarian Constitutional Court has declared the election of 16 members of parliament invalid following a review of the election process

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 18:16

Bulgaria's President: Machine Voting is Key to Restoring Trust in Elections

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for a radical change in the electoral process, arguing that full implementation of machine voting could help restore public trust in elections

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:05

Borissov: "Greatness" in Parliament Could Derail Bulgaria’s Eurozone Path

Boyko Borissov has warned that if the "Greatness" party enters parliament, it could jeopardize Bulgaria's chances of joining the eurozone

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:26

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Calls for Independent Analysis on Euro Adoption

The pro-Russian political party "Revival" has announced plans to propose that the Bulgarian National Assembly invite external experts to conduct an analysis of the potential effects of Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:08

Macedonian PM Accuses Bulgaria of Interference, Sofia Halts Railway Project

The Bulgarian government has decided to redirect funds originally intended for railway infrastructure connecting Bulgaria and North Macedonia towards the completion of domestic railway projects

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria