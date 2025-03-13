Early Estimates Suggest 'Greatness' Party Enters the Bulgarian Parliament

Bulgarian Constitutional Court Rules 16 MPs' Election Invalid, "Greatness" Party Gains Seat
The Bulgarian Constitutional Court has declared the election of 16 members of parliament invalid following a review of the election process
The "Greatness" political party appears to have crossed the 4% threshold for entering Bulgaria’s parliament, with early calculations suggesting they could secure 10 deputy seats. This conclusion is based on a final recalculation of the 2024 election results, which was released yesterday morning by the "Information Service" of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Constitutional Court.
However, the final confirmation remains pending, as the Constitutional Court is still deliberating over the legality of the parliamentary elections held on October 27, 2024. The court is expected to announce its decision today, and until then, it's unclear whether "Greatness" will officially claim its seats.
If the projections hold true, these 10 seats would come at the expense of other parliamentary groups. Unofficial information suggests that the distribution of seats could look something like this: GERB would lose three, while "Greatness" would gain two, and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), "There Are Such People" (TISP), DPS-New Beginning, and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) would each lose one seat.
At this stage, the results should be treated with caution, as they are based on early estimates and are not yet finalized.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for a radical change in the electoral process, arguing that full implementation of machine voting could help restore public trust in elections
Boyko Borissov has warned that if the "Greatness" party enters parliament, it could jeopardize Bulgaria's chances of joining the eurozone
