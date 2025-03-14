A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Turkish presidency's Directorate of Communications organized the 14th panel of the "Stratcom Public Forum: A Fairer World is Possible" series in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

The event, held in Sofia under the theme "A Fairer World is Possible," attracted many academics, journalists, politicians, diplomats, and administrators. During the event, attention was drawn to the issues in the international system, and the necessity of a sustainable and just global order was emphasized.

At the Sofia event of the panel series, which began with a screening of the "Stratcom Public Forum Themed" video and an opening speech by Türkiye's Ambassador to Sofia, Mehmet Sait Uyanık, a video message specially sent by the President of the Communications Directorate of Türkiye, Prof. Dr. Fahrettin Altun, was also shared.

The panel was moderated by Dilek Kütük, Communications Counselor of the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications in Sofia. The speakers included Seda Kuzucu, UNHCR Bulgaria representative; Maya Tsenova, an expert in Arabic literature, poet, translator, and academic; Monika Manolova, data analysis and corporate telecommunications expert; and Asen Ivanov, the Editor in Chief of BTV News.

In his opening speech, Turkiye's Ambassador to Sofia Mehmet Sait Uyanık emphasized Türkiye's contributions to international peace and security, stating that Türkiye is a country that can be an example in terms of showcasing its entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy. He also recalled President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's principle of "The world is bigger than five," which highlights the injustice in the global decision-making system and the imbalance of representation in the UN Security Council. Uyanık emphasized that, in finding joint solutions to our global problems, we need a structure that will uphold hope against despair, prosperity against poverty, justice against injustice, and peace against violence. He further stated that Türkiye actively conducts diplomacy for peace and stability in the international arena and provides humanitarian aid in Ukraine, Palestine, and Syria, while also engaging in solution-oriented initiatives. He highlighted Türkiye's cooperation with neighboring Bulgaria in ensuring stability in the Balkans and concluded by stressing the importance of continuing efforts for a more livable world.

The first speaker of the panel, Seda Kuzucu, addressed the refugee crisis, one of the most serious problems of today's world. She pointed to international conflicts as the main cause of the refugee crisis, emphasizing that the solution lies in achieving peace and strengthening global cooperation and coordination. Using the examples of Rwanda and Syria, Kuzucu discussed the importance of education in humanitarian aid and shared Türkiye's contributions to the refugee issue. She noted that a multi-stakeholder approach is needed to resolve the refugee crisis and pointed out that humanitarian aid, development, and peace actors sometimes act with different objectives, which can limit the achievement of lasting peace. She emphasized the critical role of local actors in solving this problem.

Maya Tsenova, in her speech, addressed the deficiencies in international order and the international law that underpins it, particularly in the context of the Palestinian issue. She evaluated the Palestinian issue from a historical perspective and highlighted the double standards observed in the application of international law in the Israel-Palestine context. She pointed out that this undermines the effectiveness of law and allows certain international entities like Israel to view themselves as above the law. Tsenova explained the double standards, particularly in terms of anti-Semitism, that the UN has displayed in favor of Israel and stated that, while the state of Palestine is recognized, Palestine is deprived of its sovereignty. She also mentioned that the UN has not taken action against the occupying Israel and called for a mechanism to ensure the equality of all subjects in the application of law.

Monika Manolova, in her speech, examined the advantages and disadvantages of technology in the international justice system. She discussed the disadvantages of technological innovations, while emphasizing the potential of technology to ensure justice, transparency, and equality. She also pointed out the risks associated with digital inequality, cyber threats, and ethical concerns. Manolova noted that tools like blockchain and artificial intelligence can enhance transparency but also warned about the dangers of digital divides and the dominance of large tech companies. She stressed that humans must remain at the center of economic systems, highlighting that protecting people should be a priority and that technology should not overshadow human existence. She mentioned the investments in artificial intelligence in both Türkiye and Bulgaria, supporting such investments but emphasizing that the key is strengthening communication and adhering to ethical principles.

Asen Ivanov shared his views on the role of media in global power struggles. He stressed that justice should be for everyone and that media plays a crucial role in realizing this. Ivanov talked about the transformation of media in recent times and the negative effects of social media and artificial intelligence in this area. He pointed out that artificial intelligence is being used for political gain through disinformation and to exert public pressure on governments to make certain decisions. Ivanov concluded that the only way to combat the spread of misinformation is to adhere to journalistic standards. He predicted that in the future, people will turn to media outlets they trust to provide accurate information, especially from fast-information channels like social media. He ended by stating that global media literacy is crucial for this purpose.

Before the panel, a roundtable meeting was held with journalists, academics, and leading figures from civil society. During this meeting, the theme "A Fairer World is Possible" was extensively discussed. Participants shared their insights on the current global challenges, examined the gaps in the international system, and explored practical ways to foster justice and equity in global governance. The exchange of ideas provided valuable perspectives that enriched the discussions in the subsequent panel session

During the roundtable, which was held on the margins of the "A Fairer World is Possible" themed Stratcom Public Forum panel series in Sofia and was attended by a large number of participants, evaluations of the international system were made, and global issues, crises, and proposed solutions were discussed.

Additionally, as part of the "A Fairer World is Possible" themed Stratcom Public Forum, a photo exhibition titled "Türkiye's Century" was organized, and a documentary about the 60-year-long art life of painter Devrim Erbil was shown with the participation of many guests.

