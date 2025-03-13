Poland Seeks US Nuclear Weapons Deployment for Enhanced Security

March 13, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Poland Seeks US Nuclear Weapons Deployment for Enhanced Security

Polish President Andrzej Duda has urged the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on Polish soil to strengthen deterrence against potential Russian aggression, according to reports from Reuters and the Financial Times.

Duda discussed the possibility of such a deployment with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia under President Donald Trump. In an interview with The Financial Times, Duda emphasized that NATO's borders had shifted eastward in 1999, and he believes that the alliance’s infrastructure should similarly be moved eastward after 26 years.

The Polish President expressed the view that positioning nuclear warheads in Poland would enhance security, making it a safer move for the region in light of current tensions with Russia.

