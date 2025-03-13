Macedonian PM Accuses Bulgaria of Interference, Sofia Halts Railway Project

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Macedonian PM Accuses Bulgaria of Interference, Sofia Halts Railway Project

The Bulgarian government has decided to redirect funds originally intended for railway infrastructure connecting Bulgaria and North Macedonia towards the completion of domestic railway projects. The move comes as part of changes to the "Transport Connectivity" program for 2020-2027. Due to delays and funding shortages, the modernization of the Sofia-Pernik and Pernik-Radomir railway sections, which were allocated €500 million, will no longer be eligible for funding in the current period. Additionally, European financing for railway hubs in Gorna Oryahovitsa, Ruse, and Varna has also been dropped. Instead, the funds will be used to complete the railway lines between Sofia and Burgas, with €700 million allocated for the Plovdiv-Burgas, Elin Pelin-Kostenets, and Voluyak-Dragoman sections.

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions between Bulgaria and North Macedonia have escalated following remarks by Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. Speaking in the presence of EU Ambassador Michalis Rokas, Mickoski accused Bulgaria of interfering in North Macedonia's internal affairs. He stated that Bulgaria should recognize the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights regarding the Macedonian community in Bulgaria, as well as acknowledge the Macedonian identity, culture, traditions, and language, which has been an official UN language since 1945. He emphasized that failure to adhere to these principles would create serious issues.

In response, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry issued a statement rejecting Mickoski’s claims. The ministry reiterated that the European Consensus of July 2022, approved by both North Macedonia and all EU member states, remains the framework for Skopje’s EU accession process. It expressed concern that Mickoski viewed the obligations North Macedonia had already accepted as "interference" and interpreted his remarks as an attempt to deflect attention from the lack of reforms.

The statement also criticized Mickoski’s interpretation of the European Court of Human Rights' rulings, accusing him of spreading misleading and manipulative narratives. The Bulgarian ministry argued that such statements could themselves be seen as interference in Bulgaria’s internal affairs. The ongoing dispute underscores the broader challenges in North Macedonia's EU integration process, as well as persistent historical and political tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, macedonia, railway

Related Articles:

March 14 Forecast: Sunny with Rain in Northwest Bulgaria

On March 14, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with occasional cloud cover

Society » Environment | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:18

Eurogroup Encourages Bulgaria’s 2026 Eurozone Ambitions

The Eurogroup has expressed its support for Bulgaria’s efforts to adopt the euro, encouraging the country to continue working toward meeting the necessary criteria

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:40

Borissov: "Greatness" in Parliament Could Derail Bulgaria’s Eurozone Path

Boyko Borissov has warned that if the "Greatness" party enters parliament, it could jeopardize Bulgaria's chances of joining the eurozone

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:26

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Bulgaria to Host New AI Factory as Part of Europe’s Innovation Push

Europe is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure with the addition of six new AI factories aimed at boosting innovation and technological leadership

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Early Estimates Suggest 'Greatness' Party Enters the Bulgarian Parliament

The "Greatness" political party appears to have crossed the 4% threshold for entering Bulgaria’s parliament, with early calculations suggesting they could secure 10 deputy seats

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Constitutional Court Rules 16 MPs' Election Invalid, "Greatness" Party Gains Seat

The Bulgarian Constitutional Court has declared the election of 16 members of parliament invalid following a review of the election process

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 18:16

Bulgaria's President: Machine Voting is Key to Restoring Trust in Elections

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for a radical change in the electoral process, arguing that full implementation of machine voting could help restore public trust in elections

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 15:05

Borissov: "Greatness" in Parliament Could Derail Bulgaria’s Eurozone Path

Boyko Borissov has warned that if the "Greatness" party enters parliament, it could jeopardize Bulgaria's chances of joining the eurozone

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 14:26

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 13:04

Early Estimates Suggest 'Greatness' Party Enters the Bulgarian Parliament

The "Greatness" political party appears to have crossed the 4% threshold for entering Bulgaria’s parliament, with early calculations suggesting they could secure 10 deputy seats

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:15

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Calls for Independent Analysis on Euro Adoption

The pro-Russian political party "Revival" has announced plans to propose that the Bulgarian National Assembly invite external experts to conduct an analysis of the potential effects of Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria