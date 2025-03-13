'No One Is Being Expelled': Trump Addresses Gaza Plan Criticism

US President Donald Trump addressed concerns over his proposed plan for Gaza, asserting that no one would be "expelled" from the enclave, The Jerusalem Post reported. His remarks came ahead of a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the White House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Trump also made comments about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, referring to him as "a Palestinian." He stated, "Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. He's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore. He's a Palestinian." The president had previously made a similar claim about Schumer in February in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, in his remarks, emphasized the need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. He also called for a ceasefire and the release of hostages still held by Hamas since the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. Ireland’s stance on the conflict has led to diplomatic tensions with Israel, which announced in December the closure of its embassy in Dublin, citing Ireland’s "anti-Israel policies." The move followed Ireland’s support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, The Jerusalem Post noted.

Trump’s latest comments on Gaza follow a statement he made in February, where he outlined his vision for the territory. Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he declared that the United States would assume control over Gaza, clear out unexploded ordnance, remove destroyed infrastructure, and spearhead economic development. "The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site and getting rid of the destroyed buildings. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," Trump stated.

Meanwhile, Arab foreign ministers gathered in Doha on Wednesday to discuss the reconstruction of Gaza. According to a joint statement, they agreed to continue consultations with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, on a Gaza reconstruction plan proposed by Egypt. The statement indicated that discussions with Witkoff would serve as a "basis for the reconstruction efforts" in the Gaza Strip.