Investments in Export Promotion Generate Significant Economic Growth

This analysis is provided by Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA).

Exports are often overlooked in favor of investments. While foreign direct investment is undoubtedly important, we must also recognize the critical role of exports. From an economic point of view, the export of products, services and goods by Bulgarian companies to international markets directly affects the growth of our economy and it is becoming increasingly attractive for investments.

One of the main activities of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) is to support Bulgarian SMEs in their export activities, through a toolkit of soft measures that open new markets and show new prospects for their growth. In this role, the Agency is a member of Trade Promotion Europe (TPE) and the International Network for SME (INSME). I have the honor and pleasure of being a member of the board of the latter since 2021.

This year also saw the release of a report with the results of the latest TPE study, conducted jointly with the University of Geneva, The Geneva School of Economics and Management and the International Trade Centre (ITC). The study provides key insights into the economic benefits of promoting exports, focusing on its impact on employment and GDP growth in TPE member countries.

The study found that a 1% increase in the Trade Promotion Organization's (TPO) budget results in a 0.068% rise in export growth and a 0.092% increase in GDP per capita. Compared to the average values ​​for the EU and the members of Trade Promotion Europe, Bulgaria ranks close to the average levels, but with slightly higher benefits for the economy.

Every 1 euro spent by these organizations to support the export activity of companies generates 172 euros in export revenues and 396 euros in GDP growth, demonstrating a high return on investment in trade promotion.

The effect of exports on employment can be distinguished into direct and indirect. The direct effect manifests itself as an increase in employment as a result of the support of exporting companies by the state. The indirect effect manifests itself as an increase in GDP due to increased exports by companies, which in turn leads to an increase in employment in the economy. The results of the study show that it is the increase in GDP from export promotion that leads to above-average employment growth in Bulgaria, and not the direct effect on jobs.

The report concludes that smaller countries receive more significant economic benefits from export promotion programs compared to larger countries. The lower effect for large countries is probably due to their more developed economic structure, stronger internal competition, developed export channels and already acquired experience in exporting.

The report highlights that regional coordination of export promotion policies can significantly enhance economic growth. This means that Bulgaria could strengthen the effectiveness of export promotion through closer cooperation with our neighboring countries. Such cooperation could include conducting joint trade missions, regional fairs and coordinating export strategies. There is evidence that in such cooperation, an increase in the budget of an institution responsible for exports in one of the countries has a beneficial impact on the exports and GDP of other countries in the same region with a similar income level.

An important conclusion from the analysis is that the activities of agencies that support more economic sectors and more trade destinations have a greater effect on employment than those that focus on only a few industries or markets. In our case, BSMEPA supports many different sectors at the same time, including all manufacturing ones.

The results of the study also show that export support by agencies has a high return, due to the achievement of a large multiplier effect with a small amount of invested funds. Organizing business forums, trade missions, B2B meetings and other activities with relatively small costs can lead to deals worth millions. As a result of knowledge sharing, even companies that are not direct participants in export initiatives can benefit.

The inclusion of the private sector in the management of export promotion programs is presented in the report as a good and working practice for its effectiveness and increasing the economic performance of the respective country. In this regard, it should be emphasized that BSMEPA implements this recommendation very well, as all its initiatives are coordinated and implemented jointly with business and industry organizations and associations.

In conclusion, it can be said that the study by the University of Geneva clearly indicates that investments in export promotion not only pay off, but also generate significant economic growth.

The question is no longer whether export promotion works, but rather how it can be made even more effective.

Boyko Takov



Dr. Boyko Takov has been the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency since November 2018.

He has more than 12 years of work experience in business management. He has extensive experience in state institutions, having held an expert position in the state administration for 4 years.

From 2008 to 2012, he was the Executive Director and a member of the Board of Directors in the Bulgarian representative office of a leading South Korean energy company. Over the years, he has held management and managerial positions in some of the most developed areas of business, and investment, project and financial management are just part of his experience in the fields of agriculture, energy and infrastructure.

He is defending his master's degree in "Marketing and Economics" at the University of National and World Economy. He received his PhD in Economics, Industrial Engineering and Management from the Technical University of Sofia.

Dr. Takov is currently actively teaching as an assistant professor at the University of National and World Economy. Since 2021, he has been a member of the board of the International Network for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (INSME), headquartered in Rome, Italy. In 2021, by decision of the Council of Ministers, he was also appointed Head of the National Contact Point for Responsible Business Conduct of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

* The report “Impact Study: Returns to Export Promotion” was prepared by Prof. Marcelo Olarreaga (University of Geneva) is one of the leading economists in the field of international trade and former Senior Economist at the World Bank. The University of Geneva is one of the most prestigious universities in Europe, founded in 1559. It is world-renowned for its research in economics, international trade and public policies.

Source: Investor.bg