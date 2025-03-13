Putin Visits Kursk as Russia Claims Gains, Ukraine Vows to Hold Defense

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a command post in the Kursk region, where he received a briefing from Army General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. According to Russian state agency TASS, Gerasimov reported that Russian forces had regained control of 24 settlements and 259 square kilometers of territory in the region. He also claimed that about 430 Ukrainian soldiers had been captured, alleging that they surrendered after realizing further resistance was futile.

Ukraine, however, remains resolute in its defense. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed ongoing battles in and around Sudzha, a key stronghold in Kursk Oblast. Syrskyi emphasized that the Ukrainian military would continue to hold its positions as long as necessary while prioritizing the safety of its troops. He noted that tactical maneuvers were being carried out to reposition forces to more defensible locations if needed.

In a broader strategic move, Putin reportedly ordered Russian forces to secure the entire Kursk region and consider the creation of a security zone along the border with Ukraine. Russian military leadership has indicated that their objective is to push Ukrainian troops out of the region and shift combat operations towards Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have not publicly commented on Russia’s claims of territorial gains.

The situation in Kursk unfolds against the backdrop of ongoing ceasefire discussions. Following peace talks in Jeddah, Ukraine expressed readiness to accept a 30-day interim ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that while Ukraine does not trust Russia, agreeing to a temporary truce was meant to demonstrate its commitment to ending the war to U.S. President Donald Trump and European partners. Initially, Ukraine had proposed a ceasefire limited to air and naval operations, but U.S. negotiators pushed for a broader agreement.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that discussions in Jeddah included potential territorial concessions as part of a negotiated settlement. Rubio acknowledged that a military solution was unlikely and reiterated the Trump administration’s stance that both Kyiv and Moscow would need to make compromises. He also noted that security assurances for Ukraine were a key aspect of the talks, but emphasized that European nations would need to take responsibility for ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine’s southern regions, Russian forces have intensified operations. Over the past two weeks, small infantry groups have carried out increased assault missions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, particularly in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors, according to a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Command. These attacks, reportedly numbering 35 in a single day, are seen as tactical efforts to improve Moscow’s battlefield positioning rather than the start of a major offensive. Russian forces have also escalated artillery shelling and airstrikes against Ukrainian positions in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

As the conflict continues, Trump welcomed Ukraine’s acceptance of the ceasefire proposal, expressing hope that Russia would also agree. He emphasized that the war had led to significant casualties on both sides and underscored the importance of reaching a temporary truce. However, Ukrainian officials insist that any ceasefire would only be a first step toward a lasting peace, which must include Russia’s accountability for war damages and comprehensive security guarantees.