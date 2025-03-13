European Parliament Calls for Increased Aid and Swift EU Accession for Ukraine

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the European Parliament emphasized that the EU must become a stronger ally for Ukraine and help secure its right to self-defense against Russian aggression. The resolution welcomed the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire agreement made on March 11, urging Russia to agree to and fully implement the ceasefire, halting all attacks on Ukraine’s civilians, infrastructure, and territory.

Following a shift in the United States' stance on Russia’s ongoing war, the EU has emerged as Ukraine’s primary strategic ally. The Parliament insisted that the EU and its member states must significantly increase their support to Ukraine, maintaining their position as the largest donor and protector of Ukraine’s right to self-defense.

To deter further Russian aggression, MEPs called for the EU to provide solid guarantees for Ukraine’s security. These assurances are crucial to prevent any quick deals that might undermine Ukraine’s long-term defense and security, potentially opening the door to more Russian aggression. Parliament strongly opposed any pressure on Ukraine to surrender for the sake of a “peace agreement” that would not safeguard its sovereignty.

The resolution also emphasized that any discussions affecting European security must include the European Union at the negotiating table. MEPs expressed support for a “coalition of the willing” to help implement a European-led peace agreement and voiced concern over US concessions to Russia that could harm the EU’s alliances.

Parliament also called for accelerating Ukraine’s EU accession talks, stressing that Ukraine’s future lies within the EU. They advocated for new funding to support Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, with the expectation that Russia should pay for the destruction it has caused. They proposed that frozen Russian state assets under EU sanctions should be confiscated and used for Ukraine’s defense and rebuilding efforts. Additionally, the resolution urged the EU to introduce more effective sanctions against Russia and any entities that help circumvent these sanctions or supply the Russian military complex with critical technologies.

The resolution passed with 442 votes in favor, 98 against, and 126 abstentions.

