TikTok Access Cut in Albania Following Teen's Death

Albanian authorities have ordered all internet providers to block access to TikTok by tomorrow, following a directive from Prime Minister Edi Rama. This move follows the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy in a schoolyard altercation in Tirana, which began on social media and escalated offline. Rama had announced the ban in December, citing concerns over the platform's influence on youth.

The incident has sparked widespread debate on the impact of social media on young people, especially TikTok, which has a significant global following, with over a billion active users. The Chinese-owned platform, known for its endless stream of short videos, has faced criticism in various countries, including accusations of espionage in the United States and an ongoing investigation in the EU over its alleged involvement in influencing elections in Romania.

In Albania, officials argue that TikTok contributes to promoting violence, including encouraging schoolyard fights. However, the opposition has voiced opposition to the ban, claiming that it would hinder their campaign efforts ahead of the parliamentary elections in May.