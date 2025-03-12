European Commission: Separate Countries Can't Block Rearmament

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed today that no individual EU country will have the power to veto decisions regarding the EU’s rearmament proposal. The decisions will be made by the EU Council through a qualified majority vote, rather than requiring unanimous agreement.

The EU member states will have the autonomy to decide whether to increase their defense spending, with this not being seen as a breach of European budgetary rules. Once a country decides to increase its military expenditure, it must notify the European Commission, which will then assess the decision. If the Commission’s assessment is positive, the matter will be brought to a vote in the EU Council.

Currently, the European Commission plans to allocate EU funds primarily towards the development of military infrastructure and the procurement of defense equipment. The Commission is also considering a broader range of projects for European funding, which will be discussed in the coming weeks. The European Council is expected to review the proposals for rearmament in the near future.