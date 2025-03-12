European Commission: Separate Countries Can't Block Rearmament

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:02
Bulgaria: European Commission: Separate Countries Can't Block Rearmament

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed today that no individual EU country will have the power to veto decisions regarding the EU’s rearmament proposal. The decisions will be made by the EU Council through a qualified majority vote, rather than requiring unanimous agreement.

The EU member states will have the autonomy to decide whether to increase their defense spending, with this not being seen as a breach of European budgetary rules. Once a country decides to increase its military expenditure, it must notify the European Commission, which will then assess the decision. If the Commission’s assessment is positive, the matter will be brought to a vote in the EU Council.

Currently, the European Commission plans to allocate EU funds primarily towards the development of military infrastructure and the procurement of defense equipment. The Commission is also considering a broader range of projects for European funding, which will be discussed in the coming weeks. The European Council is expected to review the proposals for rearmament in the near future.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, veto, rearmament

Related Articles:

European Parliament Calls for Increased Aid and Swift EU Accession for Ukraine

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the European Parliament emphasized that the EU must become a stronger ally for Ukraine and help secure its right to self-defense against Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:10

Coface Warns of Global Economic Risks as Divergence Between US and Europe Widens

According to Coface’s latest analysis, while the global uncertainty surrounding the high number of elections last year is easing, the overall economic landscape remains uncertain, with significant risks ahead

Business | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:10

EU Hits Back: Retaliatory Tariffs Target US Exports

The European Union has announced retaliatory measures against the United States in response to new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by Washington

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

Investor Optimism in Eurozone Rises Sharply as US Confidence Plummets

Investor sentiment in the eurozone saw a significant improvement in March

World » EU | March 10, 2025, Monday // 15:08

Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9% in January 2025

Bulgaria's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in January 2025, down slightly from 4.0% in December 202

Business | March 10, 2025, Monday // 07:39

Bulgaria Among Top EU Performers with 3.4% GDP Growth in Q4 2024

Bulgaria's economy showed notable growth in the final quarter of 2024, with a 3.4% increase in GDP compared to the same period the previous year, surpassing the initial estimate of 3.1%

Business » Finance | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 07:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria to Host New AI Factory as Part of Europe’s Innovation Push

Europe is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure with the addition of six new AI factories aimed at boosting innovation and technological leadership

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Poland Seeks US Nuclear Weapons Deployment for Enhanced Security

Polish President Andrzej Duda has urged the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on Polish soil to strengthen deterrence against potential Russian aggression

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

EU Urges Bulgaria to Fully Implement Right to Information in Criminal Cases

The European Commission has once again urged Bulgaria to fully comply with the EU Directive on the right to information in criminal proceedings

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:17

Europe Doubles Arms Imports, Deepening Dependence on US Weapons

Over the past five years, NATO members in Europe have more than doubled their arms imports, with the majority coming from the United States

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 12:53

EU Hits Back: Retaliatory Tariffs Target US Exports

The European Union has announced retaliatory measures against the United States in response to new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by Washington

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

EU to Mobilize €650 Billion in Defense Funding to Strengthen Security

The European Commission (EC) announced that under the “ReArm Europe” initiative, €650 billion will come from the EU member states to bolster defense efforts over the next four years

World » EU | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 12:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria