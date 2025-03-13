Bulgaria to Host New AI Factory as Part of Europe’s Innovation Push

Europe is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure with the addition of six new AI factories aimed at boosting innovation and technological leadership. Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Poland, and Slovenia have been chosen to host these facilities as part of the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking’s latest initiative. The total investment, combining national and European funds, amounts to €485 million. These AI factories will provide start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with priority access to advanced computing resources, helping them grow and develop cutting-edge AI solutions.

This marks the second selection of AI factories, following the first round in December 2024, which saw seven sites chosen. The initiative is supported by Europe's high-performance computing network and aims to integrate computing power, data, and talent in a way that fosters large-scale AI model training and development. The focus is on ensuring AI systems are not only powerful but also reliable and ethical.

Bulgaria’s AI factory, known as "BRAIN++," will be based at Sofia Tech Park and will consist of two key elements. The first, "Discoverer++," is a next-generation supercomputer designed to handle the most demanding AI workloads. The second is a dedicated AI hub that will provide a range of services to government institutions, educational organizations, and private businesses. By establishing "BRAIN++," Bulgaria seeks to position itself as a regional leader in artificial intelligence and technological development.

This Bulgarian AI factory will be closely integrated with other AI hubs across Europe, working toward a unified European ecosystem that promotes ethical and responsible AI innovation.