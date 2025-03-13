Cloudy and Windy Thursday Across Bulgaria, Rain Expected in the Southwest

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Cloudy and Windy Thursday Across Bulgaria, Rain Expected in the Southwest @Pexels

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with rain expected in the southwestern regions and the mountainous areas. The wind will be moderate to strong, coming from the south-southwest. Morning temperatures will range between 10°C and 15°C, with Sofia seeing lows around 11°C. During the day, temperatures will rise, reaching between 20°C and 25°C, while the capital is expected to see a high of 21°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will start with cloudy skies and rain showers in the morning. The wind will be moderate to strong, also coming from the south-southwest. Daytime temperatures will be slightly lower compared to the inland areas, ranging between 17°C and 22°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be wet and cloudy, with rain at lower elevations and snow expected at higher altitudes, particularly in the Rila and Pirin ranges. The wind will be strong to stormy from the southwest. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 11°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to about 4°C.

These weather conditions are based on data provided by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria

A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Host New AI Factory as Part of Europe’s Innovation Push

Europe is expanding its artificial intelligence infrastructure with the addition of six new AI factories aimed at boosting innovation and technological leadership

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Early Estimates Suggest 'Greatness' Party Enters the Bulgarian Parliament

The "Greatness" political party appears to have crossed the 4% threshold for entering Bulgaria’s parliament, with early calculations suggesting they could secure 10 deputy seats

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:15

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Calls for Independent Analysis on Euro Adoption

The pro-Russian political party "Revival" has announced plans to propose that the Bulgarian National Assembly invite external experts to conduct an analysis of the potential effects of Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:08

Macedonian PM Accuses Bulgaria of Interference, Sofia Halts Railway Project

The Bulgarian government has decided to redirect funds originally intended for railway infrastructure connecting Bulgaria and North Macedonia towards the completion of domestic railway projects

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:23

Russia Maintains 44 Diplomats and Staff in Bulgaria

The Russian Federation currently has 22 diplomatic and 22 administrative-technical employees in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria’s Weather on March 12: Mild Temperatures, Overcast Skies, and Rain in Some Areas

Southeast Bulgaria will see rain showers on March 12, while the rest of the country will experience predominantly overcast conditions

Society » Environment | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Warm Temperatures and Sunshine Expected on March 11 Across Bulgaria

On March 11, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds increasing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | March 10, 2025, Monday // 17:25

Bulgaria Braces for a Warm Week with Temperatures Reaching 28°C

During the night of March 10, clear skies and calm conditions are expected across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 19:09

Spring Warmth Continues: Sunny Skies and Comfortable Temperatures This Weekend

Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with mild temperatures. Morning hours may bring low visibility

Society » Environment | March 7, 2025, Friday // 17:28

Bulgaria’s Weather on March 7: Warm Temperatures and Sunshine

On March 7, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with scattered clouds

Society » Environment | March 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria to Experience Pleasant March 6 with Temperatures Ranging from 11°C to 20°C

On March 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be sunny and calm

Society » Environment | March 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria