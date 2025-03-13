Cloudy and Windy Thursday Across Bulgaria, Rain Expected in the Southwest

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather, with rain expected in the southwestern regions and the mountainous areas. The wind will be moderate to strong, coming from the south-southwest. Morning temperatures will range between 10°C and 15°C, with Sofia seeing lows around 11°C. During the day, temperatures will rise, reaching between 20°C and 25°C, while the capital is expected to see a high of 21°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will start with cloudy skies and rain showers in the morning. The wind will be moderate to strong, also coming from the south-southwest. Daytime temperatures will be slightly lower compared to the inland areas, ranging between 17°C and 22°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be wet and cloudy, with rain at lower elevations and snow expected at higher altitudes, particularly in the Rila and Pirin ranges. The wind will be strong to stormy from the southwest. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 11°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to about 4°C.

These weather conditions are based on data provided by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.