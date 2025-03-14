International Culinary Contest for People with Disabilities Returns to Sofia

On March 25, 2025, the international culinary competition "Cupid's Spoon" will take place in front of the Hilton Sofia Hotel for the third consecutive year. The event aims to highlight the capabilities of people with disabilities, demonstrating that with the right opportunities and support, they can successfully handle various everyday tasks.

Participants in the competition will showcase their skills in two categories: "Cooking" and "Cocktails." The winners of the Sofia round will have the chance to travel to Zagreb for a seven-day training experience led by renowned chefs. There, they will also compete in the final stage of the event against winners from 31 countries.

For the third year, young individuals with intellectual disabilities supported by the Cedar Foundation will take part in the competition. In 2024, a participant named Stefcho, who resides in the Foundation’s Sheltered Housing, secured first place for Bulgaria in the "Cooking" category and advanced to the final round in Zagreb. During his stay, he spent eight days training with professional chefs and, together with the other participants, had the unique opportunity to visit the Vatican and meet the Pope.

The competition is open to all individuals with disabilities who wish to take part in this enriching experience. Beyond honing their skills, participants will have fun and help challenge perceptions about their role in society. Those interested in joining can find further details in the competition's entry form. Supporters are also welcome to attend as part of the audience.

The "Cupid’s Spoon" initiative was launched by the Croatian association UNUO, which has been organizing culinary training programs for people with disabilities since 2009. Croatian chef Vedran Habel and his wife Silvia Habel have been actively working to promote social inclusion through cooking. Over the years, they have organized more than 1,000 workshops, enabling many participants to develop professional skills that have led to full-time employment.