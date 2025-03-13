Russia Maintains 44 Diplomats and Staff in Bulgaria

The Russian Federation currently has 22 diplomatic and 22 administrative-technical employees in Bulgaria, according to Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev. His statement was in response to a parliamentary inquiry from MP Stella Nikolova of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," and was published on the National Assembly’s website.

Nikolova’s inquiry focused on the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic representation between the two countries and questioned why Bulgaria had permitted the reopening of the Russian Consulate General in Varna. Minister Georgiev noted that any changes in the status of the Russian Consulate General in Varna must be considered in relation to the Bulgarian Consulate General in St. Petersburg, as altering this balance would directly impact consular services for Bulgarian citizens in Russia.

The Russian Consulate General in Varna had not been permanently closed but was temporarily suspended due to logistical and administrative reasons. Georgiev explained that its future operations depend on establishing a permanent consular office in Varna and on the overall state of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Russia.

In March 2022, Russia designated Bulgaria and other EU and NATO member states as "hostile states." Since then, bilateral relations have remained strained, though they have not been formally severed.

Regarding the possible reopening of the Russian Consulate General in Varna, Georgiev clarified that such a move requires Bulgaria’s official approval. So far, no formal request has been made by Russia to Bulgarian authorities. His response follows earlier concerns raised by Nikolova, who had cited reports suggesting that Russia was interested in reopening its consulate in Varna and had identified the Administrative Building of the Patent Office in the city as a potential location.