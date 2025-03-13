Russia Maintains 44 Diplomats and Staff in Bulgaria

March 14 Forecast: Sunny with Rain in Northwest Bulgaria
On March 14, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with occasional cloud cover
The Russian Federation currently has 22 diplomatic and 22 administrative-technical employees in Bulgaria, according to Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev. His statement was in response to a parliamentary inquiry from MP Stella Nikolova of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," and was published on the National Assembly’s website.
Nikolova’s inquiry focused on the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic representation between the two countries and questioned why Bulgaria had permitted the reopening of the Russian Consulate General in Varna. Minister Georgiev noted that any changes in the status of the Russian Consulate General in Varna must be considered in relation to the Bulgarian Consulate General in St. Petersburg, as altering this balance would directly impact consular services for Bulgarian citizens in Russia.
The Russian Consulate General in Varna had not been permanently closed but was temporarily suspended due to logistical and administrative reasons. Georgiev explained that its future operations depend on establishing a permanent consular office in Varna and on the overall state of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Russia.
In March 2022, Russia designated Bulgaria and other EU and NATO member states as "hostile states." Since then, bilateral relations have remained strained, though they have not been formally severed.
Regarding the possible reopening of the Russian Consulate General in Varna, Georgiev clarified that such a move requires Bulgaria’s official approval. So far, no formal request has been made by Russia to Bulgarian authorities. His response follows earlier concerns raised by Nikolova, who had cited reports suggesting that Russia was interested in reopening its consulate in Varna and had identified the Administrative Building of the Patent Office in the city as a potential location.
A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasized the need for reliable and consistent security guarantees for Ukraine as a vital condition for achieving lasting peace
Bulgaria is committed to attracting more investments from the Czech Republic by fostering a stable and predictable regulatory environment
Susan Falatko, a career diplomat, has officially arrived in Sofia on February 18 to take up her role as the Chargé d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria
Dutch experts from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee are in Sofia for a series of capacity-building trainings with their Bulgarian colleagues from the General Directorate Border Police in identification of forged documents.
U.
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability