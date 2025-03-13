Fighting Intensifies as Russian Troops Advance on Ukrainian-Held Sudzha in Kursk

Russian troops have reportedly launched an assault on the Ukrainian-held town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. DeepState, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), and the Russian state news agency TASS confirmed the advance on March 12, with ongoing fighting in the area. According to TASS, drone footage has shown Russian troops entering the town center, while DeepState reported that Russian forces had entrenched themselves in Sudzha's eastern part.

The situation remains fluid, and verification of the claims is still pending. The Kyiv Independent reached out to Ukrainian military officials in Kursk Oblast for confirmation, but an official response has not yet been provided. Sudzha is located just 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with Kursk, the regional capital, situated 85 kilometers to the northeast.

Russian forces had earlier claimed the recapture of 12 settlements and 100 square kilometers of territory in Kursk Oblast, with no immediate reports of encirclement. However, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reassured the public, stating that Ukrainian forces were repositioning to more favorable defense lines and denied any imminent threat of encirclement. He further pointed out that several settlements Russia claims to have retaken no longer exist due to continuous shelling.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have continued their offensive, advancing to various positions in and around Sudzha. After Russian assault detachments linked up with supporting units along the R200 road, they cleared the Sudzha industrial zone and nearby residential areas. They then pushed into the city center, where intense battles ensued with Ukrainian forces covering the retreat of main formations from Kursk Oblast. The Russians advanced along Lenina Street, capturing the city square and surrounding administrative buildings, raising flags in the area.

On the northern front, Russian troops faced little resistance, capturing the village of Bogdanovka before advancing southward to nearby settlements such as Kazachya Loknya, Knyazhiy 1st, and Knyazhiy 2nd, before entering the northern suburbs of Sudzha. Russian forces also pushed southeast, capturing the villages of Mirnyi, Bondarevka, and Kolmakov. In the south, they launched assaults from Cherkasskaya Konopelka, eventually taking control of Makhnovka and Zamoste, and advancing eastward to Dmitriukov, where they consolidated their hold.

While Russia has made substantial territorial gains, Ukrainian forces remain present in parts of Sudzha, which has now shifted into a grey zone with only a small Ukrainian force left to cover the area. These developments come amid increased concerns following the resumption of U.S. military and intelligence aid to Ukraine, which had been paused but resumed on March 11 after Ukraine agreed to a proposed temporary ceasefire.

The commander of Ukraine's Kursk operation, and the entire northern command has been dismissed by Syrskyi.