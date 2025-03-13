Russia Unlikely to Accept Short-Term Ceasefire Amid Battlefield Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to accept the proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, according to sources familiar with the Kremlin’s position. Russia has significant concerns over the ceasefire proposal, feeling it may undermine its progress on the battlefield. The Russian sources emphasized that any agreement would need to reflect Russia’s territorial gains and provide guarantees to Moscow, such as Ukraine’s refusal to join NATO and assurances about the demilitarization of the country. Without these guarantees, they believe a ceasefire could weaken Russia’s stance and leave Moscow vulnerable to criticism from the West if the war continues.

Following talks in Jeddah, Ukraine expressed its willingness to implement the truce, contingent on Russia's agreement. The United States, which has resumed military and intelligence support for Ukraine, is expected to relay the details of the proposal to Moscow in the coming days. Despite Ukraine's support, Russian officials view the ceasefire as a potential trap. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remained evasive when asked about the proposal, stating that the matter would require further discussion with the United States.

In previous statements, Putin has dismissed the idea of a temporary ceasefire. He emphasized that Russia does not need a brief truce, but rather a long-term peace agreement with guarantees for the Russian Federation and its citizens. In December 2024, Putin stated that any peace must be enduring and secure, rejecting short-term ceasefires that could simply provide a break for military regrouping. He further outlined in June 2024 that peace would require Ukraine to abandon its NATO aspirations and withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions under Russian control, which Moscow considers part of its territory following the controversial 2022 referendums.

Russian sources also expressed concerns that the ceasefire proposal could be used by the West to pressure Russia into a settlement without favorable conditions. Some Russian officials have criticized the proposal, with one calling it a trap, noting that without substantial guarantees, Putin would be reluctant to halt military operations. Another senior official pointed to the resumption of U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine as a critical development, overshadowing the ceasefire offer.

Putin’s consistent stance on the matter indicates that Russia is not yet prepared to accept any ceasefire that does not meet its conditions. Despite this, the U.S. is continuing its diplomatic efforts, and it remains to be seen how Moscow will respond to the growing pressure for a truce.

