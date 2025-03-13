Kryvyi Rih Struck Again as Russian Missiles Target Emergency Workers

World » UKRAINE | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:40
Kryvyi Rih Struck Again as Russian Missiles Target Emergency Workers

Russian forces launched another missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, residential and commercial buildings, as well as several vehicles. The attack, which occurred while emergency crews were already responding to the aftermath of an earlier strike, damaged high-rise and office buildings, a shop, garages, and 12 cars.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the first strike hit an infrastructure facility, and a second wave of missiles targeted the emergency workers as they were managing the damage from the initial attack. The strike also resulted in a fire that engulfed three garages and four cars, covering an area of approximately 100 square meters.

Fortunately, no emergency responders were injured in the second wave of attacks, although two fire trucks were damaged. The State Emergency Service shared images showing the extent of the damage caused by the missile strikes.

Earlier reports had confirmed that one person was killed and five others injured in the first missile strike that struck Kryvyi Rih that morning. The ongoing assault on the city highlights the continued risks faced by emergency personnel and civilians as they work to recover from the destruction caused by Russian attacks.

