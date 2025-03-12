Bulgaria Supports Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement Proposed in Jeddah

Bulgaria has expressed its support for the ceasefire agreement proposed by the United States and Ukraine in Jeddah. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov took to the social media platform X to share his country’s endorsement, calling the agreement an essential step towards achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine. He also reiterated Bulgaria’s readiness to participate in the peace process alongside the U.S. and the EU, encouraging all parties involved to demonstrate political will for peace.

The ceasefire deal, which emerged from discussions in Jeddah, sees Ukraine agreeing to a temporary 30-day ceasefire, contingent on Russia’s compliance. Ukraine emphasized that peace cannot be achieved unless both sides honor the truce. In a statement, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the proposal and confirmed Ukraine's commitment to the ceasefire, which would extend across the front lines, including air, sea, and energy strikes.

The United States, for its part, also took significant steps in the wake of the Jeddah talks. The U.S. resumed intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine, reinforcing its ongoing support for the Ukrainian government. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that the ball was now in Russia’s court, urging Moscow to accept Ukraine’s ceasefire offer and begin direct negotiations to resolve the conflict sustainably. Rubio expressed hopes that this initial step could lead to broader peace discussions.

During the Jeddah meeting, the U.S. delegation reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and security, while the Ukrainian side thanked President Trump, U.S. Congress, and the American people for their steadfast support. Both sides acknowledged the urgency of the peace process and the importance of continuing dialogue to find a resolution to the war.

As part of the negotiations, Ukraine has put forward a proposal for a ceasefire that would target civilian infrastructure, particularly in the air, sea, and energy sectors, to reduce harm to the civilian population. Details of this proposal are still under discussion, but the goal is to halt the fighting and create space for further dialogue to take place.

The U.S. State Department expressed optimism following the talks, with spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighting the potential for positive developments. This meeting marked a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, signaling a shift in the international response under President Trump, with implications for the broader global community.