World | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:06
Bulgaria: Duterte Arrested and Transferred to ICC for Crimes Against Humanity

On March 11, 2025, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested in Manila, following an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). This arrest stems from charges of crimes against humanity related to the extrajudicial killings that occurred during his tenure, both as mayor of Davao City and later as president. These events primarily occurred between 2011 and 2019. Duterte was promptly transferred to the Hague, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirming the flight's departure from Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 11:03 p.m.

Human Rights Watch welcomed the arrest, calling it a crucial step in holding human rights abusers accountable. Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director at the organization, stated that this marked a long-overdue victory for justice and could offer victims and their families a chance at accountability. Lau added that this act sends a strong message to those who commit human rights violations worldwide, signaling that impunity could one day be challenged.

The charges against Duterte center around his role in the extrajudicial killings that occurred during his brutal anti-drug campaign, which started when he became president in 2016. Reports from the Philippine National Police suggest over 6,000 deaths linked to the drug war, while human rights groups claim the number is significantly higher, estimating over 30,000. Many of the victims were impoverished individuals in urban areas, and children were among the casualties. Law enforcement officers often conducted raids at night without warrants, detaining and executing suspects, sometimes planting evidence to justify the killings.

Despite widespread violence, few investigations into these killings were conducted. Only four low-ranking police officers have been convicted in connection with these deaths. The ICC began its preliminary examination of the situation in the Philippines, which led Duterte to withdraw the country from the Rome Statute in 2018. However, the ICC retained jurisdiction over crimes committed prior to the withdrawal.

In a shift from earlier positions, the Marcos administration, which took office in 2022, has softened its stance on the ICC, acknowledging its jurisdiction. The government also expressed its willingness to cooperate with Interpol if an arrest warrant was issued, following political tensions between Marcos and Duterte in 2024.

The arrest of Duterte comes at a time when the ICC faces increasing criticism, notably from US President Donald Trump, who imposed sanctions on the court's prosecutor. Nevertheless, Human Rights Watch emphasized that the arrest reaffirms the relevance of the ICC in ensuring accountability for severe crimes.

Looking ahead, Human Rights Watch urged the Marcos administration to take further action to address ongoing human rights abuses in the Philippines. This includes investigating more recent extrajudicial killings and the continued repression of activists and civil society organizations. The organization also called for the Philippines to rejoin the ICC, a step that enjoys growing support among Filipinos. In light of Duterte's arrest, President Marcos has an opportunity to follow through on efforts to combat impunity and implement meaningful reforms in the police force.

Tags: Duterte, ICC, Philippines

