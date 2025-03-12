Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB party, expressed his anger over the "Greatness" protest rally that took place outside his home in Bankya. Speaking to journalists at the National Assembly, Borissov commented on the political chaos surrounding the partial recount of the parliamentary vote, which has sparked a dispute between the Constitutional Court, the Central Election Commission, and the state-owned company "Information Services." The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has also become involved in the matter.

The GERB leader, visibly frustrated, stated that the situation had become so chaotic that he no longer knew who was in the right. He criticized the lack of transparency in the process and highlighted the role of video surveillance, though he suggested that it now seemed to be of little significance. Borissov reminded the public that five months ago, he had called for the immediate cancellation of the elections and the formation of a new government, or for the Constitutional Court to make a swift ruling on the matter.

He voiced his displeasure about the ongoing protests, stating that it was inappropriate for demonstrators to disturb people's neighborhoods late at night. "What is politics? To walk around at night at 9 o'clock, while the neighborhoods are sleeping?" he asked. Borissov's speech was short and ended abruptly, reflecting his frustration.

In a Facebook post published later, GERB addressed the situation, blaming the destruction of Bulgarian institutions on the party’s actions in 2020, when Bulgaria was placed in the waiting room for the Eurozone and European Banking Union. The post noted that despite the chaos and lack of progress in recent years, Bulgaria is now on the path to joining the Eurozone. GERB accused the protestors of sabotaging the process, claiming that recent demonstrations and institutional conflicts were hindering the country's development.

The post also appealed to Bulgarians to rise above partisan interests and focus on the nation's progress, urging citizens to act as statesmen rather than party members. Borissov's message was clear: GERB would resist attempts to derail Bulgaria's strategic goals and would not allow provocations to undermine the country’s future.