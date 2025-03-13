Bulgaria Launches Massive Fuel Station Inspections to Tackle Tax Evasion and Fuel Quality

A Fairer World is Possible' Panel Held in Bulgaria
A panel titled "A Fairer World is Possible" was held in Bulgaria, Sofia.
A large-scale inspection campaign at fuel stations across Bulgaria began this morning, as announced by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov before today’s government meeting. The operation is being carried out by several state bodies, coordinated by the Interdepartmental Coordination Center for Counteracting Smuggling.
Zhelyazkov stated that the campaign involves key agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, the National Revenue Agency, Customs, and Metrology. Its primary aim is to conduct extensive checks at fuel sales points, focusing on areas such as fiscalization infrastructure, potential tax evasion, and fuel quality.
The Prime Minister emphasized that this is not a one-off operation, and further inspections will take place in the future to ensure compliance and address any issues discovered during the campaign.
The premier green and smart energy exhibition in Southeast Europe returns – Bigger, Bolder, and More Impactful than Ever!
Donald Trump recently sent a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, mentioning Bulgaria's key role in both ensuring peace in Ukraine and maintaining reliable energy supplies
The Bulgarian Central Energy Repair Base (CERB) is currently undertaking repairs at the Pljevlja thermal power plant, Montenegro's sole coal-fired facility.
Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has passed a law allowing the purchase of two Russian-made nuclear reactors originally intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine's parliament has given the green light for the acquisition of two nuclear reactors initially intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)
For the ninth consecutive year (excluding 2022), the electrical industry remains the largest contributor to Bulgaria's exports, as reported by the Bulgarian Association of Electrical Engineering and Electronics (BASEL)
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability