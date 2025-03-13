Bulgaria Launches Massive Fuel Station Inspections to Tackle Tax Evasion and Fuel Quality

A large-scale inspection campaign at fuel stations across Bulgaria began this morning, as announced by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov before today’s government meeting. The operation is being carried out by several state bodies, coordinated by the Interdepartmental Coordination Center for Counteracting Smuggling.

Zhelyazkov stated that the campaign involves key agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, the National Revenue Agency, Customs, and Metrology. Its primary aim is to conduct extensive checks at fuel sales points, focusing on areas such as fiscalization infrastructure, potential tax evasion, and fuel quality.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this is not a one-off operation, and further inspections will take place in the future to ensure compliance and address any issues discovered during the campaign.