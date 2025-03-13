Russia Responds to Ukraine-US Talks, Emphasizing Moscow's Central Role

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the ongoing talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that Moscow's position will be defined from within Russia and not through foreign negotiations. Zakharova stressed that "main news" regarding the situation will be coming from Moscow, not Jeddah, adding that Russia's stance will not be shaped abroad through any agreements or the actions of external parties.

Meanwhile, the talks in Saudi Arabia saw Ukraine propose a 30-day ceasefire, contingent on Russia's adherence to the same terms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire would cover missiles, drones, bombs, the Black Sea, and the entire front line. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Washington's intent to submit a proposal for a ceasefire to Russia, hoping for Moscow’s agreement.

Following the talks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised President Donald Trump’s involvement, claiming he had “put Zelensky in his place” and emphasized that the US was committed to securing a long-term peace deal in Ukraine. Leavitt conveyed the administration’s satisfaction with the outcome of the discussions and expressed optimism for lasting peace. However, she noted that she had not been updated on Russia’s response to the agreements made during the talks in Jeddah.

According to a statement on Zelensky's official website, the US and Ukraine agreed to move forward with negotiations on the development of critical natural resources. Ukraine also confirmed its willingness to accept the proposed 30-day ceasefire in exchange for the resumption of US intelligence and military support. Leavitt also highlighted the active role of US officials, including Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz, who are focused on driving the efforts to secure a resolution.