Tragic Crash on Dobrich-Silistra Road: Two High School Graduates Killed

A fatal accident on the Dobrich-Silistra road claimed the lives of two high school graduates and left two others injured. The incident occurred near the Lovchansko inn, with authorities receiving the report at 16:50 yesterday.

Police investigations determined that the crash happened when a car traveling behind lost control and collided with the vehicle in front. As a result, the second car veered off the road, struck a roadside tree, and overturned in a field. The driver and one of his passengers, both 18-year-old males, died at the scene.

The two other passengers from the overturned vehicle sustained injuries and were transported to the Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment in Dobrich. One suffered a concussion, while the other sustained a broken collarbone and a lung contusion. Medical professionals confirmed that their lives are not in danger.

Authorities conducted tests on the driver of the first car, confirming that he had no traces of alcohol or drugs in his system.

