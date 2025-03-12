Greenland's Opposition Wins Elections as Trump Renews Bid to Acquire Territory

Greenland’s centre-right opposition has secured victory in the general election, with near-complete results indicating a shift in political power. With over 90% of votes counted, the Demokraatit party, which supports a gradual path to independence, leads with nearly 30% of the vote. Naleraq, a party advocating for an immediate break from Denmark and stronger ties with the United States, follows closely with around 25%.

The current ruling party, Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA), led by Prime Minister Mute B Egede, has slipped to third place with just over 21%. Siumut, IA’s coalition partner in the outgoing left-wing government, trails in fourth with nearly 15%. The remaining two parties, Atassut and Qulleq, lag behind, polling at approximately 7% and just over 1%, respectively.

Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, has governed its domestic affairs for decades, though Denmark retains control over its foreign and defense policies. The island, strategically positioned between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, has been under Danish rule for about 300 years. The election saw around 44,000 eligible voters out of Greenland’s 57,000 residents casting ballots at 72 polling stations across the vast territory.

A major theme of the election has been US President Donald Trump’s renewed interest in acquiring Greenland. Trump first proposed buying the island during his initial term in 2019 and has since reiterated his intent after returning to office in January. Last week, during his address to Congress, he declared, "We need Greenland for national security. One way or the other, we're gonna get it."

Greenlandic and Danish leaders have firmly rejected the idea. Egede has repeatedly emphasized that Greenland is not for sale and has called for the territory to be treated with respect.