Trump Backs Down: No New Tariffs on Canadian Steel and Aluminum

World | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 08:46
Bulgaria: Trump Backs Down: No New Tariffs on Canadian Steel and Aluminum

US President Donald Trump has backed down from a planned escalation in trade tensions with Canada, reversing his decision to impose additional tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. Initially, Trump had threatened to raise tariffs from 25% to 50% in response to Ontario’s move to impose a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to New York, Michigan, and Minnesota. However, following negotiations, Ontario agreed to withdraw the electricity surcharge, prompting Trump to walk back on his tariff increase.

Speaking to reporters, Trump accused Canada and Mexico of treating the US unfairly, grouping them with the European Union, which he called "horrible." He claimed that a Canadian official had assured him that the electricity tariff would not be implemented. "It would have been a very bad thing if he did. And he's not going to do that, so I respect that," Trump said. Despite backing down from the additional tariffs, he reiterated that the US would push back against what he sees as unfair treatment from trade partners.

The standoff had rattled markets for the second consecutive day, with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Canada's Minister of Finance Dominic LeBlanc, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford now set to meet on Thursday to renegotiate aspects of the USMCA trade agreement. The meeting aims to prevent further trade disputes and assess the broader implications of tariffs on both economies.

Before his reversal, Trump had posted on Truth Social, announcing plans to increase tariffs due to Ontario’s proposed electricity surcharge. "Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on 'Electricity' coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA," he wrote. The post drew swift reactions from Canadian officials, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford threatening to cut off electricity exports to the US and Prime Minister-Designate Mark Carney vowing to keep pressure on Washington.

Meanwhile, the European Union announced retaliatory tariffs worth 26 billion euros in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum. The EU’s counter-tariffs are set to take effect next month.

Trump also used the opportunity to blame his predecessor, Joe Biden, for economic problems, including inflation and illegal immigration. He described the current state of the US as a "mess" and said his administration was working to reverse the situation. "Biden left us tremendous inflation, tremendously high costs of products. He left us a mess, but he also left us a mess with millions of people that poured into our country that are criminals," Trump said. He promised that his administration would restore American economic strength, bring jobs back, and prevent the US from being "plucked at from all over the world."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump has not yet spoken directly with Carney but stated that "his phone is always open to leaders who wish to speak with him."

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tariffs, Trump, canada, US

Related Articles:

'No One Is Being Expelled': Trump Addresses Gaza Plan Criticism

US President Donald Trump addressed concerns over his proposed plan for Gaza, asserting that no one would be "expelled" from the enclave

World | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:18

Russia Responds to Ukraine-US Talks, Emphasizing Moscow's Central Role

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the ongoing talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia

World » Russia | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:25

Coface Warns of Global Economic Risks as Divergence Between US and Europe Widens

According to Coface’s latest analysis, while the global uncertainty surrounding the high number of elections last year is easing, the overall economic landscape remains uncertain, with significant risks ahead

Business | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:10

EU Hits Back: Retaliatory Tariffs Target US Exports

The European Union has announced retaliatory measures against the United States in response to new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by Washington

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

Greenland's Opposition Wins Elections as Trump Renews Bid to Acquire Territory

Greenland’s centre-right opposition has secured victory in the general election, with near-complete results indicating a shift in political power

World | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

BREAKING: Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire—Is Peace Finally Possible?

Ukraine has expressed its willingness to implement a temporary 30-day ceasefire, as suggested by the United States, following talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 20:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Poland Seeks US Nuclear Weapons Deployment for Enhanced Security

Polish President Andrzej Duda has urged the United States to deploy nuclear weapons on Polish soil to strengthen deterrence against potential Russian aggression

World » EU | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 10:02

'No One Is Being Expelled': Trump Addresses Gaza Plan Criticism

US President Donald Trump addressed concerns over his proposed plan for Gaza, asserting that no one would be "expelled" from the enclave

World | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:18

Putin Visits Kursk as Russia Claims Gains, Ukraine Vows to Hold Defense

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a command post in the Kursk region, where he received a briefing from Army General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces

World » Russia | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:58

European Parliament Calls for Increased Aid and Swift EU Accession for Ukraine

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the European Parliament emphasized that the EU must become a stronger ally for Ukraine and help secure its right to self-defense against Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:10

TikTok Access Cut in Albania Following Teen's Death

Albanian authorities have ordered all internet providers to block access to TikTok by tomorrow

World » Southeast Europe | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 16:56

European Commission: Separate Countries Can't Block Rearmament

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed today that no individual EU country will have the power to veto decisions regarding the EU’s rearmament proposal

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria