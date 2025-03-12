Election Recount in Bulgaria Sparks Protests: Government and CEC Resignations Demanded

Politics | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 08:40
Bulgaria: Election Recount in Bulgaria Sparks Protests: Government and CEC Resignations Demanded

Protests have erupted in Sofia as demonstrators demand the resignation of the government, members of the Central Election Commission (CEC), and the dissolution of the 51st National Assembly. "Buditelite" (Awakeneres) civic initiative has vowed to stage daily demonstrations in front of the National Assembly's entrance until April 17. Meanwhile, the "Justice for Everyone" initiative is organizing a nationwide protest over the election recount scandal, set to begin at 6 PM in front of the Palace of Justice before moving toward the so-called "triangle of power." The protest is being held under the slogan "Who is blocking the Constitution?"

The controversy stems from the ongoing recount of the parliamentary election results from October last year, mandated by the Constitutional Court. The state-owned company "Information Service" is tasked with processing data from 2,204 voting sections, with a deadline set for this morning. Court-appointed experts have already reviewed 17% of the protocols and found discrepancies in nearly half of them. The new calculations aim to clarify whether the 4% threshold for entering parliament has been affected and whether there will be changes in the distribution of parliamentary mandates.

A major point of contention is the handling of votes from seven polling stations where ballots were reportedly missing. The CEC and "Information Service" have acknowledged discrepancies involving 780 votes, which had initially been counted in the section commissions' protocols but were now absent from the records. The missing votes were distributed among all parties, with 32 of them allocated to the Velichie party.

The recount has sparked an institutional standoff after the Constitutional Court accused "Information Service" of obstructing its work by reporting the missing votes to the prosecutor's office before completing the recount. According to the court’s directive, the affected polling stations will be recorded with zero votes in the recalculations. The CEC, however, has stated that these adjustments are unlikely to change the overall election outcome or allow Velichie to surpass the 4% threshold required for parliamentary representation.

During a heated three-hour parliamentary session, "Information Service" assured lawmakers that the recalculations would be completed on time. There is now a proposal for experts who conducted the verification of the 2,024 sections to be questioned before the start of the next National Assembly session.

Ivelin Mihaylov, leader of the "Greatness" party, has claimed that a source within the CEC provided details about the missing votes linked to his party. He stated that Velichie lost 41 votes in the recount, while "Information Service" reports the party should have gained 32 new votes. Velichie had fallen just 21 votes short of entering parliament, and if their calculations hold, Mihaylov’s party would secure 10 seats in the National Assembly.

Tensions escalated further on Tuesday as GERB accused "Greatness" of being the only party receiving insider information from the Constitutional Court. Mihaylov countered, suggesting that GERB was also receiving updates through party channels. He also declared that if Velichie enters parliament, they would join forces with "Revival" to push for the government's removal.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protests, CEC, greatness

Related Articles:

Early Estimates Suggest 'Greatness' Party Enters the Bulgarian Parliament

The "Greatness" political party appears to have crossed the 4% threshold for entering Bulgaria’s parliament, with early calculations suggesting they could secure 10 deputy seats

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:15

Election Chaos in Bulgaria: Missing Votes Could Change Parliament’s Makeup

The Bulgarian National Assembly held a hearing with the leadership of the Central Election Commission (CEC) and Ivaylo Filipov, the executive director of the state-owned company "Information Services" (IS)

Politics | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 16:10

Deadline for Election Data: Information Services Given Until Tomorrow to Comply with Bulgaria's Central Election Commission

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bulgaria has set a deadline for "Information Services" (IS) to submit the election results by 9:00 AM tomorrow

Politics | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Bulgaria’s Election Recalculation Stalled as Key Data Sent to Prosecutors

The Bulgarian Central Election Commission (CEC) is awaiting the recalculated election results from "Information Services," following a Constitutional Court ruling that requires verification of the vote count

Politics | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 08:44

Discrepancies in Voting Protocols Could Lead to Changes in Bulgaria’s Parliament

Kamelia Neykova, the chairperson of Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC), stated in an interview with bTV that the CEC would be submitting the necessary documents to the Constitutional Court today

Politics | March 10, 2025, Monday // 10:21

Bulgaria: Recount of 2024 Election Data Begins After Constitutional Court Ruling

The Central Election Commission (CEC) in Bulgaria has tasked "Information Services" with re-entering election data into the system for computer processing of results from the October 27 parliamentary elections

Politics | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 18:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Early Estimates Suggest 'Greatness' Party Enters the Bulgarian Parliament

The "Greatness" political party appears to have crossed the 4% threshold for entering Bulgaria’s parliament, with early calculations suggesting they could secure 10 deputy seats

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:15

Bulgaria's 'Revival' Calls for Independent Analysis on Euro Adoption

The pro-Russian political party "Revival" has announced plans to propose that the Bulgarian National Assembly invite external experts to conduct an analysis of the potential effects of Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:08

Macedonian PM Accuses Bulgaria of Interference, Sofia Halts Railway Project

The Bulgarian government has decided to redirect funds originally intended for railway infrastructure connecting Bulgaria and North Macedonia towards the completion of domestic railway projects

Politics | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:23

Russia Maintains 44 Diplomats and Staff in Bulgaria

The Russian Federation currently has 22 diplomatic and 22 administrative-technical employees in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | March 13, 2025, Thursday // 08:05

Bulgaria Supports Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement Proposed in Jeddah

Bulgaria has expressed its support for the ceasefire agreement proposed by the United States and Ukraine in Jeddah

Politics | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:21

Bulgaria's Borissov Reacts Angrily to Protests Outside His Home

Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB party, expressed his anger over the "Greatness" protest rally that took place outside his home in Bankya

Politics | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria