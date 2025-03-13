Russian forces are increasing their pressure on Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast, making steady progress, particularly in the eastern part of Sudzha. The troops are consolidating their positions while building up forces. According to DeepState, a group of Ukrainian military analysts, the heaviest Russian activity is currently concentrated along the eastern front, where advancements have been made near Mirnoye and Zazulevka. Ukrainian forces are holding the lines, but facing immense challenges as they attempt to stabilize the situation.

On the right flank in the Guyevo area, Ukrainian defense forces have slowed the advance of North Korean troops, who are reportedly assisting Russian forces. However, it remains to be seen how long this defensive position can be maintained. Meanwhile, on the left flank of the Kursk front, Russian forces continue to push toward Basivka in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast. Ukrainian forces are targeting enemy personnel clusters and disrupting their movements to impede progress.

In recent reports, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, emphasized that the situation on the Kursk front remains under Ukrainian control despite ongoing pressure from Russian forces. On March 9, DeepState noted that Russian forces had regained control of Martynovka and Malaya Loknya, two settlements in Kursk Oblast. The situation in the area has been fluid, with Russian troops reportedly breaching the Ukrainian defense line south of Sudzha on March 7. Ukrainian forces are working to stabilize the front and prevent further losses.