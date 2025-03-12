BREAKING: Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire—Is Peace Finally Possible?

Ukraine has expressed its willingness to implement a temporary 30-day ceasefire, as suggested by the United States, following talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The ceasefire, which could be extended if both sides agree, would only be accepted on the condition that Russia also adheres to it. Kyiv has emphasized that mutual compliance from Moscow is essential for the peace process to move forward. The United States, according to the Ukrainian President’s Office, will communicate to Russia that it must uphold its part of the agreement for peace to be possible.

In the aftermath of the talks, the U.S. also announced the cancellation of its pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine and the resumption of military aid. These steps come as part of an agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine to advance toward lasting peace. The U.S. State Department expressed optimism following the discussions, hoping that the ceasefire could open the door to broader negotiations and ultimately contribute to ending the conflict.

Zelensky: "Today, the conversation included a proposal by the US to take the first step immediately and try to establish a complete ceasefire for 30 days, not only regarding missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea, but also along the entire front line. Ukraine accepts this proposal, we consider it positive, we are ready to take such a step."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked that the best move for Russia would be to accept Ukraine's ceasefire proposal and engage in direct talks with Kyiv. He expressed hopes for positive developments from the discussions, highlighting the importance of international peace. The U.S. delegation reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine, with a focus on restoring stability and security in the region.

"The ball is now in Russia's court" - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "We have made an offer that Ukrainians have accepted which is to enter a ceasefire and into immediate negotiations to end this conflict in a way that's enduring and sustainable and accounts for their interests, their security, their ability to prosper as a nation" - Secretary Rubio said.

The Ukrainian delegation, during the Jeddah meeting, expressed gratitude to President Trump, the U.S. Congress, and the American people for their support in the pursuit of peace. Both parties praised Ukraine’s resilience in defending its sovereignty, and there was agreement on the urgency of beginning the peace process.

As part of the ongoing efforts for peace, Ukraine has put forward a proposal for a temporary ceasefire that would include a halt in air, sea, and energy infrastructure strikes. While details on this proposal remain under discussion, the primary goal is to halt the fighting, particularly targeting civilian and energy sectors, and to create the conditions for further dialogue.

The U.S. State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, also expressed excitement following the meeting, indicating that the talks were a significant step forward, with hopes for "fantastic news" for the global community. The negotiations, which reflect the U.S.'s evolving stance under President Trump, may have wide-reaching implications for the ongoing war and international relations.

