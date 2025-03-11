Asa Hutchinson, former head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and ex-governor of Arkansas, has raised alarms over reports that Russian fuel is being smuggled through the private Burgas port "Europe." In an interview with 24 Chasa newspaper, Hutchinson, a Republican politician, shared concerns about the U.S. sanctions targeting money laundering and the shadow fleet used by Russia. He revealed that there is evidence linking the port to the smuggling operations.

The Burgas port "Europe" is owned by Nikolay Filipov Filipov, known in criminal circles as "Nicky Mitnitcharya" (translating to customs officer). Hutchinson’s disclosure, which specifically mentions this port, raises the stakes in Bulgaria’s fight against money laundering. The former governor emphasized that Bulgaria’s anti-money laundering services, including the State Anti-Money Laundering Agency and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, must act with professionalism to tackle such issues.

Hutchinson, who served as Arkansas’ governor from 2015 to 2023, was appointed as DEA head by President George W. Bush in 2001. He also served as Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. His political career includes a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, although he withdrew after a disappointing loss in Iowa.

In 2023, a special operation was carried out at the "Europe" port regarding the smuggling of Russian fuel, resulting in four arrests. However, Filipov, the port's owner, denied any involvement in such illegal activities, claiming the operation was based on false allegations. Filipov further claimed that a senior police officer from Burgas was behind the accusations, citing a personal debt owed to him by the officer for building a house.

Filipov’s business dealings are extensive, with ownership or management roles in 59 companies. His controversial connections have fueled suspicions about his involvement in illicit operations, as highlighted by Hutchinson's recent remarks. The issue of smuggling Russian fuel through Bulgarian ports remains a significant concern for both local authorities and international bodies.