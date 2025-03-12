France Opposes Demilitarization of Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 18:33
Bulgaria: France Opposes Demilitarization of Ukraine

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that France will firmly oppose any move to demilitarize Ukraine, emphasizing that the Ukrainian military continues to be the primary safeguard for the nation's security. He made these remarks during the opening of the Defense and Strategy Forum in Paris, where President Emmanuel Macron is also scheduled to speak.

Lecornu's comments came ahead of a planned meeting of European military chiefs, which will take place alongside the forum. The meeting, expected to include Macron, will focus on European participation in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has maintained a strong stance against the presence of NATO forces on Ukrainian soil in any form. President Vladimir Putin has long called for the "demilitarization" of Ukraine, a demand that remains unacceptable to Kyiv.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, France, demilitarize

Related Articles:

European Parliament Calls for Increased Aid and Swift EU Accession for Ukraine

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the European Parliament emphasized that the EU must become a stronger ally for Ukraine and help secure its right to self-defense against Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:10

Russia Unlikely to Accept Short-Term Ceasefire Amid Battlefield Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to accept the proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

World » Russia | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 13:06

Bulgaria Supports Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement Proposed in Jeddah

Bulgaria has expressed its support for the ceasefire agreement proposed by the United States and Ukraine in Jeddah

Politics | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:21

Russia Responds to Ukraine-US Talks, Emphasizing Moscow's Central Role

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the ongoing talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia

World » Russia | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:25

Military Journalist: Strengthening European Defense Means Strengthening Bulgaria’s Army

Longtime military journalist Georgi Angelov stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that he has not seen any genuine declarations from Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing a desire for peace

Politics » Defense | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 08:04

BREAKING: Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire—Is Peace Finally Possible?

Ukraine has expressed its willingness to implement a temporary 30-day ceasefire, as suggested by the United States, following talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 20:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

European Parliament Calls for Increased Aid and Swift EU Accession for Ukraine

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the European Parliament emphasized that the EU must become a stronger ally for Ukraine and help secure its right to self-defense against Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:10

Kryvyi Rih Struck Again as Russian Missiles Target Emergency Workers

Russian forces launched another missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, residential and commercial buildings

World » Ukraine | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 11:40

Ukraine Struggles to Hold Kursk as Russia Advances

Russian forces are increasing their pressure on Ukrainian positions in Kursk Oblast

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 20:35

BREAKING: Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire—Is Peace Finally Possible?

Ukraine has expressed its willingness to implement a temporary 30-day ceasefire, as suggested by the United States, following talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 20:27

87% of Ukrainians Believe Russia Will Not Stop at Occupied Territories

A recent survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), published on March 11, shows that an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe Russia is determined to continue its aggression beyond the territories it currently controls

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 16:13

Zelensky Apologized to Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a letter of apology to US President Donald Trump following a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office

World » Ukraine | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 12:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria