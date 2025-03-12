Europe Doubles Arms Imports, Deepening Dependence on US Weapons

Over the past five years, NATO members in Europe have more than doubled their arms imports, with the majority coming from the United States. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), 64% of these weapons originated from the US, a notable increase from the 52% recorded between 2015 and 2019. This surge is closely tied to efforts by European nations to bolster their defense capabilities amid concerns over Russian aggression and uncertainty regarding US foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

Between 2020 and 2024, Ukraine emerged as the world’s largest arms importer, reflecting its urgent need for military supplies following Russia’s full-scale invasion. The United States remained the dominant arms exporter during this period, accounting for 43% of global arms exports. France followed as the second-largest supplier but trailed significantly, with a 9.6% share.

Europe has now overtaken the Middle East as the biggest market for American weapons, marking the first time in two decades that the region has held this position. European countries accounted for 35% of US arms exports in 2020-2024, while the Middle East received 33%. However, Saudi Arabia remains the single largest importer of American weapons.

Russia, once a major player in the global arms trade, has seen its exports decline dramatically. In 2020-2024, Russian arms sales dropped by 64% compared to the previous five-year period. International sanctions, as well as diplomatic pressure from the US and its allies, have significantly hindered Russia’s ability to secure buyers. While India still accounted for 38% of Russian arms exports during this period, it has increasingly sought alternative suppliers. Meanwhile, China, which received 17% of Russian arms exports, has been focusing on strengthening its domestic arms industry.

European NATO countries have continued to invest heavily in US-made military equipment, particularly complex systems that are difficult to replace. Nations such as Italy and the UK have purchased American F-35 fighter jets and Patriot air defense systems. Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark have also deepened their reliance on US arms, making any effort to shift away from American suppliers a costly and politically challenging endeavor.

The strengthening of transatlantic arms trade comes even as European countries attempt to develop their own defense industry. Pieter Wezeman, a senior researcher at SIPRI, noted that while European nations have sought to reduce dependence on American imports, US arms sales to the continent have continued to rise. European NATO members currently have nearly 500 combat aircraft on order from the US, alongside other military equipment.

France has significantly expanded its defense exports, tripling sales to European countries compared to the previous five years. Its increase in exports has been driven by the sale of Rafale fighter jets to Greece and Croatia, as well as weapons deliveries to Ukraine. However, India remains France’s largest defense customer, accounting for 28% of its exports—almost twice as much as all European buyers combined.

In the Middle East, Israel’s arms imports remained stable between 2015-2019 and 2020-2024. However, the United States, already Israel’s largest military supplier, has ramped up deliveries of major weaponry such as guided bombs since late 2023. This increase in arms transfers has coincided with intensified Israeli military actions in Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.