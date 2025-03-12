Bulgaria’s Weather on March 12: Mild Temperatures, Overcast Skies, and Rain in Some Areas

Southeast Bulgaria will see rain showers on March 12, while the rest of the country will experience predominantly overcast conditions. Winds will be light to moderate from the southwest, strengthening to strong southerly gusts in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will range from 17°C to 22°C, with Sofia expected to reach around 19°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers expected in the southern areas. Winds will be light to moderate from the south-southwest. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 21°C. The sea water temperature will be between 6°C and 7°C, while wave heights are expected to be between 2 and 3 degrees on the Douglas scale, reaching up to 4 in the northern areas.

In the mountains, overcast skies will dominate, with rain showers anticipated in the Eastern Rhodopes, Strandzha, and Sakar regions. Winds will be strong to gale-force from the southwest. Temperatures will be around 15°C at 1,200 meters and approximately 9°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)