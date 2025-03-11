Deadline for Election Data: Information Services Given Until Tomorrow to Comply with Bulgaria's Central Election Commission

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bulgaria has set a deadline for "Information Services" (IS) to submit the election results by 9:00 AM tomorrow, following a decision made during a CEC meeting today. The CEC's decision comes after the company was handed the election protocols and two technical media from the Constitutional Court for re-entry of data. This follows a ruling issued by the Constitutional Court on February 26.

The data from the recount must be provided by the deadline of tomorrow, with the CEC stressing the importance of compliance. CEC Deputy Chairman Tsvetozar Tomov shared that a request from Ivaylo Filipov, the executive director of IS, arrived late last night. The company requested an extension of the original deadline from 3:00 PM today to 5:00 PM tomorrow, citing the installation of a new server scheduled for completion by noon today. The Deputy Chairman proposed that the data be delivered by 9:00 AM tomorrow as a compromise, a proposal that was approved with 13 votes in favor and two votes against.

President Rumen Radev has weighed in on the ongoing election case, emphasizing the stakes involved. He warned that the resolution of this matter is not only crucial for the fairness of the elections but for the very functioning of democracy in the country. Radev expressed concern that the situation could escalate to the point where undemocratic forces might undermine the state, urging responsible institutions to resolve the case promptly. He also highlighted the growing public sentiment that democracy in Bulgaria may be at risk. Radev insisted that the Constitutional Court must fulfill its task and that careful consideration of electoral laws is necessary to prevent future elections from being marred by fraud and manipulation.

Radev also warned that failure by institutions to address the situation could lead to the convening of the National Security Advisory Council. Meanwhile, the President is on a visit to the "Novo Selo" training ground alongside his Montenegrin counterpart, Jakov Milatovic.

Information Services, the state-owned company tasked with processing election results, plays a significant role in Bulgaria's state administration. The company is a national system integrator, implementing major strategic projects for the government and offering a range of IT services, from system integration to cybersecurity solutions. It operates across the country, with branches in regional cities and a workforce of over 640 experts. While it is known for processing election data, it also handles important projects from various ministries and public institutions, receiving contracts without tenders. Allegedly, Information Services is closely linked to the interests of Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

In addition to its domestic role, Information Services is a member of EURITAS, an association of the most advanced public ICT service providers in Europe. The company is also the first certified provider of certification services in Bulgaria. Despite its positive image as a key player in national IT infrastructure, its involvement in the election process has raised concerns among critics who question its independence and transparency.