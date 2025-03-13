87% of Ukrainians Believe Russia Will Not Stop at Occupied Territories

A recent survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), published on March 11, shows that an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe Russia is determined to continue its aggression beyond the territories it currently controls. The survey reveals that 87% of Ukrainians feel Russia will not stop at its occupied areas. This sentiment holds true across all regions, with 80% of respondents in the east and south, and 89-90% in the west and center, agreeing that Moscow's ambitions extend beyond the current front lines.

The survey also reveals that 66% of Ukrainians believe Russia's ultimate objective is the destruction of Ukraine. Among these, 28% think Moscow intends to commit genocide, while 38% believe Russia aims to seize most or all of Ukraine's territory, erasing its statehood and national identity. Additionally, 14% of respondents think Russia seeks to install a puppet government by occupying most or all of Ukraine, while 7% think Russia's goal is to solidify control over the partially-occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

These views align with statements from Russian officials, including Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, who stated in December 2024 that Russia plans to capture the entire four Ukrainian oblasts in 2025. Only a small fraction of Ukrainians, 4%, believe that Russia aims to maintain control over the territories it currently holds, and just 3% accept Russia's claim that its goal is to "denazify" and demilitarize Ukraine. Another 7% of those surveyed were undecided on Russia's intentions.

The survey, which took place between February 14 and March 4, involved 1,029 respondents aged 18 and older across Ukrainian government-controlled areas. These findings come at a time when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested on March 10 that Ukraine may need to make territorial concessions to reach a peace agreement. Additionally, there are concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a swift resolution to the war, which some fear could lead to a peace deal that leaves Ukraine vulnerable to further Russian aggression.