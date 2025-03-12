Zelensky Apologized to Trump

World » UKRAINE | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 12:44
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a letter of apology to US President Donald Trump following a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office, according to Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy. Witkoff confirmed on Monday that Zelensky reached out to express regret over the incident, calling it an important step toward mending relations. He added that discussions had taken place between US and Ukrainian teams, along with key European officials involved in the matter.

The apology comes after a fiery meeting between the two leaders, which had created tension between their nations. Initially, Zelensky referred to the meeting as "regrettable," but stopped short of offering an apology at that time. However, Trump's address to Congress included a mention of receiving the letter, and he acknowledged Zelensky’s attempt to smooth over the situation, especially after the US had suspended military aid to Ukraine.

This week, US and Ukrainian officials are scheduled to meet in Saudi Arabia to resume peace talks with the aim of resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia. Witkoff emphasized that Zelensky's letter was seen as a sign of progress in their diplomatic efforts. Meanwhile, Zelensky, who is not attending a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, continues to work with his team to resolve the differences that emerged during his controversial visit to Washington.

In a separate diplomatic move, Zelensky held a brief meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the evening Ramadan fast on Monday. He expressed his appreciation for the Crown Prince’s support for Ukraine and his positive outlook on the country's future, sharing these sentiments in a post on X.

