EU to Mobilize €650 Billion in Defense Funding to Strengthen Security

World » EU | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 12:40
Bulgaria: EU to Mobilize €650 Billion in Defense Funding to Strengthen Security @European Commission

The European Commission (EC) announced that under the “ReArm Europe” initiative, €650 billion will come from the EU member states to bolster defense efforts over the next four years. Additionally, €150 billion will be provided as loans to the member states from the EC, with the overall goal of raising €800 billion for the program.

During a debate on security at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, EC President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the details of the plan. She highlighted that member states could redirect unspent cohesion policy funds towards defense projects, including infrastructure, research, and development. This redirection would be voluntary, with the final decision resting with the European Parliament and the EU Council.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov indicated that Bulgaria would seek to redirect funds from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRM), created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than the cohesion fund. Von der Leyen emphasized that the national escape clause, which allows for flexibility in national budgets, is crucial for the mobilization of these investments.

Von der Leyen explained that the current defense spending of just under 2% of GDP across the EU needs to rise to over 3%. With the European budget representing less than 1% of the EU's GDP, she stressed that new investments would have to come from member states. The EC’s proposal is designed to allow EU countries to gradually increase their defense budgets by 1.5% of GDP, resulting in a total of €650 billion over the next four years.

As part of the plan, the EC also proposed loans of up to €150 billion for member states, focusing on strategic capabilities such as air defense, drones, and cyberspace. These loans would require investments in European manufacturers to strengthen the continent’s defense industry, with multi-annual contracts to ensure industry predictability. Von der Leyen pointed out successful initiatives, such as the Czech Republic and Denmark's efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, which have been effective in supporting the broader European security effort.

Given the urgency of the situation, particularly the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the EC has opted for an expedited process under Article 122, which allows emergency financial assistance to address supply chain issues. Von der Leyen noted that the situation in Ukraine reflects a broader security challenge for Europe, as Russia's military-industrial complex is outspending the entire European continent.

The aim of the rearmament plan is to enhance Europe’s defense capabilities and ensure it is better prepared for the challenges posed by hostile actions, particularly from Russia. The EU's security strategy now involves strengthening its defense infrastructure, increasing investments in military capabilities, and ensuring that Europe remains prepared for any potential threats.

Sources:

  • European Commission
  • Club Z
  • Euronews
  • BTA
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rearm europe, European, defense

Related Articles:

EU Urges Bulgaria to Fully Implement Right to Information in Criminal Cases

The European Commission has once again urged Bulgaria to fully comply with the EU Directive on the right to information in criminal proceedings

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:17

Military Journalist: Strengthening European Defense Means Strengthening Bulgaria’s Army

Longtime military journalist Georgi Angelov stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that he has not seen any genuine declarations from Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing a desire for peace

Politics » Defense | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 08:04

Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov Clinches Gold with a Technical Knockout at European U23 Championship

Bulgarian wrestler Georgi Ivanov secured his second consecutive European Under-23 championship title after an emphatic victory in the 125-kilogram freestyle category

Sports | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:09

Bulgaria's Defense Sector Faces Serious Challenges

Todor Vodenov, Chairman of the "Defense" Union at Confederation of Labour "Podkrepa," expressed concerns about the current state of Bulgaria’s military-industrial complex

Politics » Defense | March 10, 2025, Monday // 16:06

Russia Alarmed by EU Militarization, Threatens Countermeasures

The Kremlin has expressed concerns over the European Union’s growing focus on military expansion

World » Russia | March 7, 2025, Friday // 16:02

Bulgaria’s Defense Industry Gears Up: PM Zhelyazkov Pushes for Modernization

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov visited the arms production facility of VMZ-Sopot in Iganovo, where he examined the plant's technological processes

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2025, Friday // 15:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Commission: Separate Countries Can't Block Rearmament

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed today that no individual EU country will have the power to veto decisions regarding the EU’s rearmament proposal

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:02

EU Urges Bulgaria to Fully Implement Right to Information in Criminal Cases

The European Commission has once again urged Bulgaria to fully comply with the EU Directive on the right to information in criminal proceedings

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:17

Europe Doubles Arms Imports, Deepening Dependence on US Weapons

Over the past five years, NATO members in Europe have more than doubled their arms imports, with the majority coming from the United States

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 12:53

EU Hits Back: Retaliatory Tariffs Target US Exports

The European Union has announced retaliatory measures against the United States in response to new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by Washington

World » EU | March 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:11

Investor Optimism in Eurozone Rises Sharply as US Confidence Plummets

Investor sentiment in the eurozone saw a significant improvement in March

World » EU | March 10, 2025, Monday // 15:08

Hungarian PM Orban Pushes for Referendum on Ukraine’s EU Membership

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced plans to hold a referendum on Ukraine’s potential membership in the European Union

World » EU | March 7, 2025, Friday // 11:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria