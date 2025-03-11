Repairs Cause Heating and Hot Water Outages in Several Sofia Districts

Parts of Sofia, including areas such as Slatina, Iztok, Druzhba 1 and 2, Nadezhda 2 and 3, and parts of the city center, are currently experiencing disruptions to heating and hot water services due to ongoing repairs and breakdowns. These issues were reported by the city’s heat supply company, Toplofikatsiya Sofia.

Repairs are already underway, with the first restoration expected in Nadezhda 3. Specifically, building 317 in this neighborhood is scheduled to have heating restored by 16:00 today, following repairs that began at 09:15.

In the city center, heat supply restoration is expected by March 12, with the repairs covering areas such as Vladayska Street, Ivaylo Street, Makedonia Blvd., and Hristo Botev Blvd. Work in the Nadezhda 2 district, which includes Dobri Chintulov St. and Hristo Silyanov St., will be completed by 09:00, while heating in Druzhba 2 will be restored by 23:30.

The Iztok district will face longer repair times, with heating expected to be restored by March 13. Areas affected include F.Zh.Kuri St., A.P. Chekhov St., and the region around Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. Repairs here are planned for completion by 08:25 and 09:40 on March 13.

Finally, residents of the Slatina district, particularly in blocks 69A, 70, and 71, will have to wait until March 13 at 10:00 for heating services to be fully restored.