Macedonian Presidential Advisor Suggests Ending Treaties with Bulgaria and Greece

The foreign policy advisor to Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Zhidas Daskalovski, has suggested that North Macedonia should consider terminating its agreements with Bulgaria and Greece, BGNES reported. His statements come amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with Daskalovski asserting that the country must carefully evaluate its next steps in an increasingly multipolar world.

Daskalovski, who obtained Bulgarian citizenship by declaring and proving his Bulgarian origin, expressed skepticism about North Macedonia's position in international affairs. He noted that the government's approach of aligning with European principles while maintaining a strategic partnership with the United States seemed like the most practical course for now. However, he warned that the country could face strong external pressures to take a definitive stance in ongoing global conflicts.

Discussing the Prespa Agreement with Greece, Daskalovski described it as "untenable" for Macedonians. He suggested that any move to annul the treaty would require a solid plan and legitimacy or, at a minimum, an agreement with Athens to amend its terms. One potential revision he mentioned was allowing the use of "Republic of Macedonia" both domestically and internationally. He pointed out that Macedonia has historically undergone significant changes during global upheavals and implied that the current geopolitical shifts could provide an opportunity for the country to redefine its position.

On the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness, and Cooperation with Bulgaria, Daskalovski maintained a similar stance, stating that if North Macedonia strengthened its position, the agreement could be annulled or renegotiated with Sofia and Brussels. He also emphasized the importance of economic and logistical independence, noting that without reliable infrastructure, energy supplies, and access to multiple sea routes, the country could face significant vulnerabilities in times of crisis.

Daskalovski further criticized what he described as a growing lack of real debate within the EU on critical issues, including the reasons behind Russia’s war in Ukraine. He argued that the EU’s recent decision to prioritize military support for Ukraine over diplomatic engagement with Russia was troubling, both for European democracy and for the potential risk of escalation with a nuclear power.

Regarding the broader EU enlargement process, he referenced comments made at the Munich Security Conference, noting that discussions between North Macedonia and Bulgaria on constitutional changes were ongoing. He highlighted a statement by Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, who suggested that once the dispute with Bulgaria is resolved, North Macedonia could be on a fast track to EU membership, potentially following Montenegro and Albania in joining the bloc.

Daskalovski concluded by stating that North Macedonia must be proactive in securing its interests. He suggested that the government could unilaterally withdraw the proposal for constitutional amendments with a delayed effect or reject certain intergovernmental protocols related to historical disputes with Bulgaria. In his view, the country needs bold leadership and decisive actions to navigate these turbulent geopolitical times.

Source: BGNES