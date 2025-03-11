Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov Clinches Gold with a Technical Knockout at European U23 Championship

EU Urges Bulgaria to Fully Implement Right to Information in Criminal Cases
The European Commission has once again urged Bulgaria to fully comply with the EU Directive on the right to information in criminal proceedings
Bulgarian wrestler Georgi Ivanov secured his second consecutive European Under-23 championship title after an emphatic victory in the 125-kilogram freestyle category. He dominated Ukrainian opponent Volodymyr Kochanov with an 11:0 win, achieving a technical knockout in the final.
The triumph mirrored last year’s championship bout, where Ivanov also faced Kochanov and emerged victorious to claim the gold medal. His performance reaffirmed his status as one of the top young wrestlers in Europe, maintaining his dominance in the heavyweight division.
Meanwhile, Radomir Stoyanov, competing in the 86-kilogram freestyle category, finished in fifth place. He fell short in the bronze medal match, losing 2:7 to Moldova’s Eugenio Mihalcea. Despite his strong effort, he was unable to secure a podium finish.
Ivanov’s back-to-back European titles highlight his continued success on the wrestling mat, solidifying Bulgaria’s presence in the sport at the continental level. His commanding victory in the final showcased his technical skill and strength, making him a standout competitor in the tournament once again.
