Trump Defends Musk, Vows to Buy Tesla as Protests Escalate

Greenland's Opposition Wins Elections as Trump Renews Bid to Acquire Territory
Greenland’s centre-right opposition has secured victory in the general election, with near-complete results indicating a shift in political power
US President Donald Trump expressed his support for Elon Musk by announcing plans to purchase a new Tesla, showing his backing for the tech entrepreneur. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Musk as a "great American" who is “putting it on the line” to help the country. Trump also criticized the radical left, accusing them of attempting to boycott Tesla, which he described as one of the world's leading automakers. He claimed these efforts were part of a broader attack on Musk and his values, drawing parallels to his own experiences with the left during the 2024 election campaign.
Trump added that despite the challenges Musk faces, such as the protests and vandalism targeting Tesla showrooms and vehicles, Musk continues to push forward in support of American interests. He questioned why Musk should be punished for contributing to America's growth under his "Make America Great Again" agenda, reaffirming his support by stating he would buy a brand-new Tesla the following morning.
Musk responded to Trump's gesture, thanking him for his continued confidence. The announcement came as Tesla experienced growing opposition, with protests erupting at various locations. Demonstrators, some carrying signs and chanting against Musk, have raised concerns over his controversial role in the Trump administration, especially after recent cuts in federal jobs and budgets linked to Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Despite the peaceful nature of these protests, Tesla's showrooms and charging stations were targets of vandalism, which has led to financial concerns for the company amid declining sales.
