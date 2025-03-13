Bulgaria Rules Out Troop Deployment to Ukraine Until Peace is Established

March 11, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Rules Out Troop Deployment to Ukraine Until Peace is Established Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev stated in an interview with the BBC that sending Bulgarian military personnel to Ukraine is unfeasible as long as peace has not been established. While Bulgaria remains firm in its stance against deploying troops to Ukraine, the possibility of contributing peacekeeping forces once peace is achieved is still open, according to the minister. This was further highlighted in Bulgaria's parliament, where a declaration on non-participation in the conflict was adopted, but it did not completely rule out future peacekeeping involvement.

Despite Bulgaria’s commitment to peace and its clear refusal to condemn Russia’s actions, the declaration emphasized the country's alliance commitments to NATO, the EU, the UN, and the OSCE, which could leave room for peacekeeping involvement in the future. Georgiev referenced this declaration in his interview, noting the significance of Bulgaria’s position within the international framework and the potential for future involvement, pending the establishment of peace.

Minister Georgiev also underscored Bulgaria’s active support for Ukraine, citing the ten packages of assistance provided so far, including military, financial, and diplomatic aid. He pointed out that Bulgaria ranks ninth among NATO allies for the total value of its support, underscoring the country’s growing role in international efforts for peace. Furthermore, he highlighted Bulgaria’s ongoing commitment to NATO and the European Union's unified response to the crisis.

On the matter of the United States’ role, Georgiev expressed confidence in the continued partnership with the U.S. He emphasized that the withdrawal of the U.S. from its support for Ukraine would have serious consequences for both political and military stability. As the largest NATO ally, the U.S. remains a critical partner for Bulgaria and the EU in navigating the crisis.

In his meeting with the ambassadors from Denmark, Finland, and Sweden on March 4, Georgiev reiterated Bulgaria’s unwavering stance on Ukraine’s right to self-defense. The ministers agreed on the necessity of ending the war through a just and lasting peace, respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also reinforced the position that any peace agreement should include Ukraine’s full participation, emphasizing the importance of a unified EU approach.

Georgiev also expressed optimism about the future outcome of the crisis, stating that Bulgaria trusts the United States and sees no reason to doubt the alliance’s commitment to achieving a peaceful resolution. He stressed the importance of continued diplomatic engagement and strategic cooperation between the U.S., Europe, and Ukraine to achieve the shared goal of lasting peace.

Defense
