Explosions, Fire, and Panic: Russia Reels from Devastating Drone Assault

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Moscow early Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring several others, Russian officials reported. The attack, which targeted residential areas and key infrastructure, led to disruptions at multiple Moscow airports. It comes ahead of scheduled talks between Ukrainian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia, where discussions on a potential ceasefire with Russia are expected.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defenses intercepted dozens of drones in what he described as a “massive attack” on the Russian capital. The drones were downed over several districts, including Ramenskoye and Domodedovo, located south and southeast of Moscow. Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, confirmed that one person was killed and three others wounded. Debris from the attack damaged at least seven apartments in Ramenskoye, while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that 337 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight across ten different Russian regions. The highest number of downed drones was reported in Kursk Oblast, with 126 intercepted, followed by 91 over Moscow Oblast. Other affected regions included Bryansk, Belgorod, Ryazan, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Oryol, Voronezh, and Nizhny Novgorod. The Russian government did not disclose how many drones reached their targets or the extent of the damage.

As a result of the attack, flights were restricted at four Moscow airports—Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo. Trains passing through Domodedovo railway station were temporarily suspended due to falling drone debris, and a fire broke out at a Miratorg company parking lot. Authorities in Samara Oblast and Tatarstan also issued air raid warnings, reporting drone interceptions in Vladimir, Tula, Kaluga, and Ryazan regions.

In response, Ukrainian officials have not issued an immediate statement regarding the drone strike. The attack coincides with U.S.-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia, where Washington is pushing Kyiv toward a potential ceasefire with Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz are set to attend the meeting—the most senior-level discussion between the two nations since Trump’s February 28 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During that White House meeting, Trump publicly criticized Zelensky for what he perceived as a lack of gratitude for U.S. military aid. Since then, Washington has suspended military assistance, intelligence-sharing, and satellite imagery access for Ukraine, aiming to pressure Kyiv into negotiations. Zelensky left that meeting without signing an agreement granting the U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for past military support. He later sent a letter to Trump expressing regret over their interaction.

On Monday, ahead of the Saudi Arabia talks, Zelensky met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss Ukraine’s conditions for a lasting peace deal. Key issues included the release of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children Kyiv claims were abducted by Russia. According to Zelensky’s office, the two leaders explored the possibility of Saudi Arabia mediating such efforts, as well as security guarantees to prevent future conflict.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to report civilian casualties due to Ukrainian attacks on its border regions. According to Rodion Miroshnik, a Russian Foreign Ministry official, around 90 civilians were injured, and 10 people, including a child, were killed in Ukrainian strikes over the past week. Most casualties occurred in the Donetsk region, as well as Belgorod and Kherson. Russian authorities claim Ukrainian forces used artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), attack drones, and cluster munitions to strike civilian targets.

Moscow officials have stated that Tuesday’s attack was the largest drone assault on the capital in months, with conflicting reports on the total number of UAVs intercepted. While the Russian Defense Ministry reported 337 drones downed nationwide, Moscow authorities later said 74 were specifically intercepted near the city. Russian sources have not provided details on the extent of damage caused by drones that were not intercepted.