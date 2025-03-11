Brutal Killing in Bulgarian Town: Victim’s Body Burned, Suspects on the Run

Authorities in Bulgaria have charged two men, aged 29 and 20, with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula. The crime took place on March 3 in the home where Marian had been living. His disappearance was reported two days later, and investigations led to the discovery of his remains in a landfill approximately 150 meters from the house. The victim’s body had been set on fire in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime.

An eyewitness has provided testimony about the incident, and sufficient evidence has been collected to formally charge the suspects who are reportedly from the Roma minority. However, the motive for the murder remains unclear, with authorities suggesting that it was committed due to drunkenness and hooliganism. No evidence has been found indicating a financial motive, prior conflicts, or reports of mistreatment against the victim. Investigators have also ruled out sexual violence.

The 29-year-old suspect, who has previous convictions for theft and bodily harm dating back to 2012 and 2013, was living with Marian at the time of the murder. According to the investigation, Marian was severely beaten on March 2, and by the following day, the perpetrators decided to dispose of his body by burning it. His remains were then placed in a sack and discarded at a nearby dump. The younger suspect also has a record of theft.

Authorities have confirmed that the body was not dismembered but was burned in an effort to destroy evidence. A European arrest warrant is being sought, as both suspects left Bulgaria by bus on March 5. The DNA analysis is still pending.

Police have conducted thorough inspections at the crime scene, searching the house, yard, and outbuildings where the incident occurred. Witnesses have been questioned, and relevant objects and belongings have been seized as part of the investigation. The Vidin prosecutor’s office continues to lead the case, ensuring that all legal measures are taken to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice.