Russian Woman Dies from Beating in Balchik, Partner Arrested
A 41-year-old Russian woman was found dead in her home in the Bulgarian seaside town of Balchik
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stressed that Europe cannot impose peace through military strength, calling for a diplomatic approach to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference with his Montenegrin counterpart, Radev discussed the growing geopolitical challenges and the importance of European and US cooperation for a peaceful resolution.
Radev dismissed claims that he opposes the modernization of Bulgaria's military and the strengthening of defense capabilities in Europe. He pointed out that he has been a strong advocate for the modernization of Bulgaria’s army, having repeatedly called for increased defense spending and a more motivated military workforce. The President also emphasized his role in supporting the European Defense Fund and rejecting the idea that he has hindered efforts to enhance the country’s defense infrastructure.
Radev expressed his belief that Europe's current approach to Ukraine, encouraging the country to continue fighting in hopes of achieving a position of strength, is leading to a disastrous outcome. He called it immoral to push Ukraine into prolonged conflict, which, according to him, will only result in more casualties and further territorial losses. Radev suggested that Europe should work with the US to negotiate a ceasefire, with diplomacy playing the key role in finding a lasting solution for peace.
Further addressing the situation, Radev critiqued the European Union’s proposed financial plans, including the claim that 800 billion euros would be allocated for rearmament. He clarified that only 150 billion euros would be available through loans, with the rest being unrealistic promises. The President warned the Bulgarian government to carefully consider the implications of taking loans versus using European funds, stressing the importance of responsible decision-making to avoid inflation and budget deficits.
Radev urged the Bulgarian government to prioritize the modernization of the army and invest in local arms production. He called on the government to make the right decisions for the defense industry, ensuring that Bulgaria remains equipped to face future security challenges.
