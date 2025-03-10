Bulgaria's President: Forcing Ukraine to Keep Fighting Is Immoral and Unsustainable

Politics | March 10, 2025, Monday // 18:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President: Forcing Ukraine to Keep Fighting Is Immoral and Unsustainable

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stressed that Europe cannot impose peace through military strength, calling for a diplomatic approach to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference with his Montenegrin counterpart, Radev discussed the growing geopolitical challenges and the importance of European and US cooperation for a peaceful resolution.

Radev dismissed claims that he opposes the modernization of Bulgaria's military and the strengthening of defense capabilities in Europe. He pointed out that he has been a strong advocate for the modernization of Bulgaria’s army, having repeatedly called for increased defense spending and a more motivated military workforce. The President also emphasized his role in supporting the European Defense Fund and rejecting the idea that he has hindered efforts to enhance the country’s defense infrastructure.

Radev expressed his belief that Europe's current approach to Ukraine, encouraging the country to continue fighting in hopes of achieving a position of strength, is leading to a disastrous outcome. He called it immoral to push Ukraine into prolonged conflict, which, according to him, will only result in more casualties and further territorial losses. Radev suggested that Europe should work with the US to negotiate a ceasefire, with diplomacy playing the key role in finding a lasting solution for peace.

Further addressing the situation, Radev critiqued the European Union’s proposed financial plans, including the claim that 800 billion euros would be allocated for rearmament. He clarified that only 150 billion euros would be available through loans, with the rest being unrealistic promises. The President warned the Bulgarian government to carefully consider the implications of taking loans versus using European funds, stressing the importance of responsible decision-making to avoid inflation and budget deficits.

Radev urged the Bulgarian government to prioritize the modernization of the army and invest in local arms production. He called on the government to make the right decisions for the defense industry, ensuring that Bulgaria remains equipped to face future security challenges.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgarian, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Russian Woman Dies from Beating in Balchik, Partner Arrested

A 41-year-old Russian woman was found dead in her home in the Bulgarian seaside town of Balchik

Crime | March 10, 2025, Monday // 14:14

Writers and Citizens Unite in Petition Urging Bulgaria to Back Ukraine

An open letter calling for Bulgaria’s firm support of Ukraine and opposition to Russian aggression has garnered significant public backing

Society | March 10, 2025, Monday // 13:39

Trump Questions Ukraine's Survival Without U.S. Aid as Russian Forces Advance in Kursk Oblast

Russian forces have regained control over the towns of Martynovka and Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast

World » Ukraine | March 10, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Elon Musk: Ukraine’s Frontline Would Collapse Without Starlink

Elon Musk has warned that Ukraine's entire frontline defense would collapse if he were to shut down his Starlink system, which has been crucial for maintaining military communications

World » Ukraine | March 10, 2025, Monday // 08:23

Bulgarian Chess Star Nurgyul Salimova Secures First and Second Place in Baku Chess Competition

Bulgarian chess player Nurgyul Salimova achieved an impressive performance at the Ganira Pashayeva tournament in Baku

Sports | March 10, 2025, Monday // 08:11

Bulgarian Financier Warns of Economic Crisis Due to Military Spending Surge

Dimitar Georgiev, a Bulgarian financier and international market analyst, warned of potential economic catastrophe due to the immense financial burden caused by rearmament efforts across Europe, including Bulgaria

Business » Finance | March 9, 2025, Sunday // 12:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Defense Sector Faces Serious Challenges

Todor Vodenov, Chairman of the "Defense" Union at Confederation of Labour "Podkrepa," expressed concerns about the current state of Bulgaria’s military-industrial complex

Politics » Defense | March 10, 2025, Monday // 16:06

Bulgaria’s New Defense Strategy Identifies Russia as a Major Security Threat

Bulgaria's newly adopted defense strategy identifies Russia as a significant threat to national security

Politics » Defense | March 10, 2025, Monday // 14:39

Discrepancies in Voting Protocols Could Lead to Changes in Bulgaria’s Parliament

Kamelia Neykova, the chairperson of Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC), stated in an interview with bTV that the CEC would be submitting the necessary documents to the Constitutional Court today

Politics | March 10, 2025, Monday // 10:21

Bulgaria’s Defense Industry Gears Up: PM Zhelyazkov Pushes for Modernization

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov visited the arms production facility of VMZ-Sopot in Iganovo, where he examined the plant's technological processes

Politics » Defense | March 7, 2025, Friday // 15:27

Borissov on Dogan's DPS: 'Their Actions Made Me Sad. I'm Most Dangerous When I'm Sad'

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, expressed his disappointment with the recent declaration from the political party "Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms"

Politics | March 7, 2025, Friday // 12:06

Unmet Reforms Threaten Recovery Plan Funds, Bulgaria's Government Races Against Time

The Bulgarian government expects to restart the procedure for securing the second payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of March

Politics | March 7, 2025, Friday // 08:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria