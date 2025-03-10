Collision Between Cargo Ship and Oil Tanker Causes Major Fire off UK Coast

A collision between a cargo ship and an oil tanker off the northeastern coast of England has sparked a massive fire, triggering an emergency response from the British coastguard. The incident occurred in the North Sea, with the coastguard deploying a helicopter and lifeboats from nearby towns to assist in the operation. Vessels equipped with firefighting capabilities were also sent to the scene.

Footage of the event shows dark clouds of smoke rising from at least one vessel, which appears to be engulfed in flames. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has sent four lifeboat crews to assist and reported that several individuals had abandoned the ships following the collision, with fires affecting both vessels.

At least 32 people have been safely brought to shore, with ambulances waiting at the dock to transport them to local hospitals. The ships involved in the collision include the Stena Immaculate, a US-flagged oil tanker, and the Solong, a container ship registered in Madeira, Portugal, according to VesselFinder.

A representative from Stena Bulk, the Swedish company that owns the Stena Immaculate, confirmed that all crew members aboard the tanker have been accounted for and brought to safety. However, the exact number of crew members on board at the time of the collision has not been disclosed. The Solong had departed from Grangemouth, Scotland, and was en route to Rotterdam when it collided with the Stena Immaculate, which had been anchored off the coast near Hull.

The cause of the collision remains unclear, and experts have expressed surprise, given that modern vessels are equipped with sophisticated navigation systems designed to prevent such incidents. Martyn Boyers, CEO of the Port of Grimsby East, called the event a mystery and emphasized that such accidents should never happen.

The Stena Immaculate, managed by US logistics firm Crowley, is part of a fleet of tankers involved in the US government’s “Tanker Security Program,” designed to ensure a fleet is available to supply the military with fuel during times of need. The tanker had been transporting jet fuel and had anchored off the coast of England after departing from the Greek port of Agioi Theodoroi in February.

At the time of the rescue operation, real-time data showed numerous high-speed ships and a tugboat moving toward the collision site. The coastguard raised the alarm at 9:48 a.m. local time (5:48 a.m. ET), and the operation is still ongoing.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has acknowledged the incident and stated that the current priority is the firefighting and search-and-rescue efforts. A full marine casualty investigation report will be submitted to the IMO once the immediate response has concluded.