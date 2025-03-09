Warm Temperatures and Sunshine Expected on March 11 Across Bulgaria
On March 11, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. In the evening, brief rainshowers are expected in the mountains of Western Bulgaria. The weather will be accompanied by moderate to strong south-southwesterly winds. Temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C at night, with Sofia reaching 4°C. During the day, highs will be between 21°C and 26°C, with Sofia expected to reach 22°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be partly cloudy, with low clouds or fog expected in the morning along the southern coastline. Strong south-southwesterly winds will persist throughout the day, and temperatures will range from 12°C to 18°C. The seawater temperature will be between 6°C and 7°C, while sea waves will reach 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale, and up to 4 degrees along the northern part of the coast.
In the mountains, scattered clouds will be present, with cloud cover thickening from the west during the afternoon. Brief rainshowers are expected in the Southwestern regions and the Rhodope Mountains by the evening. Strong to gale-force winds will affect higher altitudes. Highs in the mountains will be 15°C at 1,200 meters and 7°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Bulgaria Braces for a Warm Week with Temperatures Reaching 28°C
During the night of March 10, clear skies and calm conditions are expected across Bulgaria
Spring Warmth Continues: Sunny Skies and Comfortable Temperatures This Weekend
Over the weekend, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with mild temperatures. Morning hours may bring low visibility
Bulgaria’s Weather on March 7: Warm Temperatures and Sunshine
On March 7, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with scattered clouds
Bulgaria to Experience Pleasant March 6 with Temperatures Ranging from 11°C to 20°C
On March 6, the weather across Bulgaria will be sunny and calm
Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria on March 5, Warmer in the Afternoon
On March 5, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather with a light northwesterly wind
Early Spring Brings Warm and Clear Skies to Bulgaria This Week
A warm and sunny period is set to begin today across Bulgaria, with clear skies expected throughout the country on Tuesday