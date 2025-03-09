Warm Temperatures and Sunshine Expected on March 11 Across Bulgaria

On March 11, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. In the evening, brief rainshowers are expected in the mountains of Western Bulgaria. The weather will be accompanied by moderate to strong south-southwesterly winds. Temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C at night, with Sofia reaching 4°C. During the day, highs will be between 21°C and 26°C, with Sofia expected to reach 22°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be partly cloudy, with low clouds or fog expected in the morning along the southern coastline. Strong south-southwesterly winds will persist throughout the day, and temperatures will range from 12°C to 18°C. The seawater temperature will be between 6°C and 7°C, while sea waves will reach 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale, and up to 4 degrees along the northern part of the coast.

In the mountains, scattered clouds will be present, with cloud cover thickening from the west during the afternoon. Brief rainshowers are expected in the Southwestern regions and the Rhodope Mountains by the evening. Strong to gale-force winds will affect higher altitudes. Highs in the mountains will be 15°C at 1,200 meters and 7°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)