Airline Introduces Card-Only Payment System for a Smoother Travel Experience

Wizz Air is set to introduce a cashless payment system for all onboard purchases, effective April 1, 2025. Passengers will now be required to use card payments, including contactless methods like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay, and Google Pay, for any transactions on board. The airline is also expanding its payment options, now accepting Revolut cards, in addition to the previously accepted VISA and Mastercard, both credit and debit.

This update aims to improve the overall travel experience by making purchases smoother and faster. Wizz Air is emphasizing the convenience of a cash-free system, which eliminates the need for passengers to carry cash or wait in currency exchange lines. The company also highlights the hygienic benefits of this move, as it removes the need for crew members to handle cash, contributing to a cleaner environment on board.

Through a partnership with Revolut, Wizz Air is offering new users a cashback incentive of up to €25 after making an initial transaction of at least €5. Additionally, users of Revolut Pay can earn RevPoints, the loyalty program offered by Revolut, which can be used for onboard purchases or flight bookings with Wizz Air. Passengers who use Revolut Pay to buy tickets before April 4, 2025, will earn 10 times more RevPoints on each transaction (terms and conditions apply).

To enhance the onboard experience further, passengers can also purchase prepaid vouchers through the Wizz Air mobile app, ensuring secure transactions with no risk of unexpected payment issues. The airline has set a €150 limit for onboard purchases per person, and transactions of €50 or more will require a boarding pass for verification.

Michael Delehant, Senior Chief Commercial and Operations Officer at Wizz Air, explained that the switch to cashless payments will streamline operations, allowing the crew to focus more on providing quality service. This change is expected to create a more efficient and pleasant travel experience for passengers.