Is the Balkans' Energy Future Being Decided in Thessaloniki? Renewable EnergyTech 2025 to Set the Agenda!

Business » ENERGY | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 15:43
Bulgaria: Is the Balkans' Energy Future Being Decided in Thessaloniki? Renewable EnergyTech 2025 to Set the Agenda!

The premier green and smart energy exhibition in Southeast Europe returns – Bigger, Bolder, and More Impactful than Ever!

The Renewable EnergyTech 2025 exhibition, scheduled for March 13-15, 2025, at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre, is set to become the epicenter of the Balkans' green energy revolution. With the region undergoing a dramatic shift toward sustainability, decarbonization, and energy independence, this landmark event is bringing together top industry leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers to shape the future of energy in Southeast Europe.

A Record-Breaking Green Economy Event in 2024 Sets the Stage for 2025

The 2024 edition of Renewable EnergyTech and Forward Green saw an explosive expansion, effectively doubling in size compared to previous years. With 210 exhibitors from 20 countries and over 500 high-level B2B meetings, the event is no longer just an exhibition—it has evolved into the premier business and innovation hub for green energy and circular economy solutions in the region.

A staggering 2,350 participants engaged in 53 side events, including high-profile discussions in HELEXPO DIALOGUES and corporate-business presentations. Experts and decision-makers from Greece, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Romania, Turkey, and beyond gathered to explore cutting-edge renewable energy technologies and solutions for reducing energy costs, particularly photovoltaic systems, heat pumps, and smart grid applications.

Why Renewable EnergyTech 2025 Will Be a Game Changer

The strategic targeting of the Balkans will intensify for Renewable EnergyTech 2025, with a stronger focus on:

  • International B2B & B2G networking – More structured trade meetings between exhibitors and high-level buyers.
  • Breakthrough green technologies – Showcasing the latest in solar, wind, hydrogen, biogas, and energy storage.
  • Government & corporate partnerships – A platform for energy policymakers, industry leaders, and financial backers to collaborate.
  • Sustainability & Circular Economy Integration – Companies will present real-world applications of circular economy models, creating a zero-waste approach to business operations.

Are You Ready to Be Part of the Balkans' Biggest Green Energy Event?

As the leading trade fair for renewable and smart energy in Southeast EuropeRenewable EnergyTech 2025 is where decisions are made, deals are struck, and the future of energy is shaped. Whether you're an industry expert, policymaker, startup, or investor, this is the must-attend event to explore new opportunities, gain insights, and forge meaningful partnerships.

Join us in Thessaloniki from March 13-15, 2025, and be part of the region's energy transformation!

For more information and registration details, visit: https://www.renewable-energytech-expo.gr/en/

