Is the Balkans' Energy Future Being Decided in Thessaloniki? Renewable EnergyTech 2025 to Set the Agenda!

Bulgaria Launches Massive Fuel Station Inspections to Tackle Tax Evasion and Fuel Quality
A large-scale inspection campaign at fuel stations across Bulgaria began this morning
The premier green and smart energy exhibition in Southeast Europe returns – Bigger, Bolder, and More Impactful than Ever!
The Renewable EnergyTech 2025 exhibition, scheduled for March 13-15, 2025, at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre, is set to become the epicenter of the Balkans' green energy revolution. With the region undergoing a dramatic shift toward sustainability, decarbonization, and energy independence, this landmark event is bringing together top industry leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers to shape the future of energy in Southeast Europe.
A Record-Breaking Green Economy Event in 2024 Sets the Stage for 2025
The 2024 edition of Renewable EnergyTech and Forward Green saw an explosive expansion, effectively doubling in size compared to previous years. With 210 exhibitors from 20 countries and over 500 high-level B2B meetings, the event is no longer just an exhibition—it has evolved into the premier business and innovation hub for green energy and circular economy solutions in the region.
A staggering 2,350 participants engaged in 53 side events, including high-profile discussions in HELEXPO DIALOGUES and corporate-business presentations. Experts and decision-makers from Greece, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Romania, Turkey, and beyond gathered to explore cutting-edge renewable energy technologies and solutions for reducing energy costs, particularly photovoltaic systems, heat pumps, and smart grid applications.
Why Renewable EnergyTech 2025 Will Be a Game Changer
The strategic targeting of the Balkans will intensify for Renewable EnergyTech 2025, with a stronger focus on:
Are You Ready to Be Part of the Balkans' Biggest Green Energy Event?
As the leading trade fair for renewable and smart energy in Southeast Europe, Renewable EnergyTech 2025 is where decisions are made, deals are struck, and the future of energy is shaped. Whether you're an industry expert, policymaker, startup, or investor, this is the must-attend event to explore new opportunities, gain insights, and forge meaningful partnerships.
Join us in Thessaloniki from March 13-15, 2025, and be part of the region's energy transformation!
For more information and registration details, visit: https://www.renewable-energytech-expo.gr/en/
A large-scale inspection campaign at fuel stations across Bulgaria began this morning
Donald Trump recently sent a letter to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, mentioning Bulgaria's key role in both ensuring peace in Ukraine and maintaining reliable energy supplies
The Bulgarian Central Energy Repair Base (CERB) is currently undertaking repairs at the Pljevlja thermal power plant, Montenegro's sole coal-fired facility.
Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has passed a law allowing the purchase of two Russian-made nuclear reactors originally intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine's parliament has given the green light for the acquisition of two nuclear reactors initially intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)
For the ninth consecutive year (excluding 2022), the electrical industry remains the largest contributor to Bulgaria's exports, as reported by the Bulgarian Association of Electrical Engineering and Electronics (BASEL)
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability