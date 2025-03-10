Writers and Citizens Unite in Petition Urging Bulgaria to Back Ukraine

Society | March 10, 2025, Monday // 13:39
Bulgaria: Writers and Citizens Unite in Petition Urging Bulgaria to Back Ukraine

An open letter calling for Bulgaria’s firm support of Ukraine and opposition to Russian aggression has garnered significant public backing, collecting 17,000 signatures. One of the initiators, writer Zahari Karabashliev, confirmed to the Bulgarian National Radio that the petition is now closed. The initiative began with 168 individuals who sought to make a clear statement on Bulgaria’s stance regarding the ongoing war.

Karabashliev described the petition as a grassroots effort, explaining that the initial group of signatories was small and familiar with each other. The objective was not to process or analyze information but to demonstrate a clear position in what he described as a “confusing geopolitical situation.” According to him, Bulgaria must define its stance in a conflict where one country has invaded another.

Writer and translator Zdravka Evtimova was also among the signatories, explaining that her reasons were deeply emotional. She expressed her opposition to war, destruction, and the suffering inflicted on Ukraine. She described the world as “broken” and shared her sorrow for the people affected by the war, emphasizing that she did not want to see a nation wiped off the map or its homes destroyed.

Evtimova also voiced her concerns about the difficult days ahead, saying that she increasingly feels “death is overtaking us” and that there is “less space left for life.” The thought of people losing their loved ones fills her with deep anxiety, and she admitted that it has made her detest the very concept of weapons. She described signing the declaration as an emotional and personal act of solidarity with those who are suffering.

Karabashliev spoke about the need for a moral compass in the current geopolitical landscape. He stressed that Bulgaria’s position is not just about Ukraine but also about the country’s self-determination. He reiterated that the war is straightforward: a powerful Russia has invaded a much smaller Ukraine, making one side the aggressor and the other a victim. According to him, Ukraine has spent three years fighting to defend its borders, and only the aggressor can stop the war. If the victim stops resisting, he warned, then the aggressor wins.

Karabashliev also criticized Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s stance on the conflict, questioning how he would react if a similar scenario unfolded in Bulgaria, with an external force attempting to claim Bulgarian territory.

